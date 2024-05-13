Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary and King Frederik's unexpected plans to celebrate milestone 20th wedding anniversary
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Special way King Frederik and Queen Mary are celebrating their milestone 20th wedding anniversary

The couple married on 14 May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral

Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Congratulations are in order for King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark, who are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

And while the royal couple will likely mark the moment in private – perhaps with their four children Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine – Frederik and Mary will be out in public as they kick off their two-day state visit to Norway.

The couple on their wedding day© Getty
Mary and Frederik tied the knot in May 2004 in Copenhagen

The Danish king and queen will be reunited with King Harald V and Queen Sonja from 14 to 15 May, as well as Norway's future king, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who have a friendly relationship with the Danish royals.

Frederik was Haakon's best man on his wedding day to Mette-Marit in 2001, while Haakon is a godfather to Frederik and Mary's son, Christian.

On Tuesday morning, on the day of their anniversary, Frederik and Mary will travel by sea on the Royal Ship Dannebrog and arrive at Honnørbryggen in Oslo, where they will be welcomed in an official ceremony.

The Danish royals with the Norwegian royals © Getty
Mary will be reunited with Norwegian royals Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

They will then have a meeting at the royal palace before attending a wreath-laying service to commemorate victims of the Second World War.

Other engagements of the day will also include a meeting with the Norwegian president, lunch at the royal palace, and a visit to the Oslo Science City organisation. 

It will culminate with a state banquet at the palace – cue, tiaras from the royal ladies. Speeches are usually made at such gala dinners, and no doubt Frederik and Mary's milestone wedding anniversary will be referenced.

LISTEN: Why Harry and Meghan didn't bring their children Archie and Lili to Nigeria

This is the couple's second state visit abroad since Frederik ascended the Danish throne in January following the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II. The couple travelled to Sweden earlier this month, and later in June, they will also visit the Faroe Islands, which are part of Denmark.

Frederik and Mary tied the knot on 14 May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral. Even before his bride arrived, Frederik was seen wiping away a tear.

Tasmania-born Mary looked absolutely beautiful in a boatneck ivory gown that was created by Danish designer Uffe Frank. She paid tribute to both her Australian heritage and her new Danish identity, carrying eucalyptus, a tree native to Australia, in her wedding bouquet and wearing a tiara that was gifted to her by her royal in-laws.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more