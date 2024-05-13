Princess Beatrice set to step in for Princess Kate - report

This summer, Princess Beatrice is set to take on a more visible role within the Royal Family, adding support during a particularly busy period for the monarchy.

With the Princess of Wales continuing her recovery at home, and King Charles recently resuming light duties amid his own health treatments, Beatrice’s increased presence at royal engagements is both timely and significant.

At 35, Beatrice, who is traditionally considered a non-working royal, is expected to grace several key events alongside her family according to Daily Mail.

Notably, she may join King Charles during the highly anticipated state visit by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at Buckingham Palace next month, marking a prominent moment in her royal engagements this year.

The royal agenda this summer is packed with high-profile events including Trooping the Colour, a state banquet, Garter Day, the 80th D-Day anniversary, and several Buckingham Palace garden parties.

© Getty Princess Beatrice is set to step in while Princess Kate is recovering

With the Royal Family currently limited in its number of working members, Beatrice's involvement comes at a crucial time.

According to the outlet, the King wants the cast list for such events to include Beatrice as well as occasionally her sister, Princess Eugenie, also a non-working royal.

Recommended video You may also like Princess Beatrice makes frank admission about self-doubt

It appears that both of Prince Andrew's daughters are prepared to step in and assist where necessary, continuing their discreet support of the monarchy's endeavors.

Reflecting on past engagements, Beatrice’s enjoyment in her role was evident when she assisted her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the 2012 Maundy Thursday service—a likely model for her participation in upcoming events.

© Mark Cuthbert Her Majesty The Queen, Accompanied By His Royal Highness The Duke Of Edinburgh And Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice Of York Attend The Royal Maundy Service At York Minster.

Her presence at these engagements, while maintaining her status as a non-working royal, underscores her commitment to her family’s legacy and public duties.

Further underscoring the need for Beatrice's increased visibility, the outlet ascertains that they’ve got a busy diary coming up and they need to widen the family at social events and Beatrice and Eugenie are adding support where they can.

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked stunning at the Met Gala in 2018

King Charles himself is reportedly looking to invigorate the monarchy with fresh faces. The public has expressed a longing for the traditional royal glamour, a gap that Beatrice is eager to fill.

Over the years, she has transformed from a shy figure into one of ambition and confidence, often praised for her increasingly polished and fashionable appearances.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

This evolution is reflective of her readiness to embrace a more prominent role within the royal framework.

Currently splitting her time between New York, where she works for a startup firm, and her home in the Cotswolds, adjacent to the Blenheim Palace estate, Beatrice’s life is a blend of professional endeavors and royal responsibilities.

As she prepares to stand in support of her family during this pivotal summer, her role as a bridge between the traditional and the contemporary could not be more crucial.

With such a dynamic and challenging season ahead, the Royal Family, under King Charles’s guidance, is set to showcase unity and resilience, with Princess Beatrice shining brightly as a key figure in this new chapter.