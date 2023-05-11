Princess Beatrice makes rare comment about Queen Camilla after coronation

It was a weekend of celebration, and Princess Beatrice was one of the many royals who showed her support to King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their coronation. On Tuesday evening, the 34-year-old was back to her official royal duties as she attended the Oscar's Book Prize event, which was set up by Viveka Alvestrand and her husband James Ashton to 'encourage parents to take time to share books with their young children'.

During the event, Princess Beatrice made a rare comment about Queen Camilla and reflected on the coronation. "I was reminded this weekend – it's been a bit of a big weekend - about the importance of community," she told guests. "I also know the importance of literacy to Her Majesty the Queen, and I'm hoping we can find out more ways we can work together with Oscar's Book Prize."

WATCH: Princess Beatrice jokes with guests at the Oscar's Book Prize

Children's book The Boy With Flowers In His Hair by Jarvis was announced as the winner of the Oscar's Book Prize 2023. Beatrice said: "I am honoured to be a Patron of Oscar’s Book Prize. As befits this special tenth anniversary for the prize, the judges have chosen a truly unique book that the judges all felt is an instant modern classic.

"Its values of friendship and acceptance exemplify the very best tropes in picture book storytelling, all told with a gentle immersive world for its readers. "It is also, in the Oscar’s Book Prize tradition, beautifully illustrated. Congratulations to Jarvis with his book, The Boy With Flowers in His Hair."

Beatrice's appearance comes shortly after she joined her heavily pregnant sister Princess Eugenie at a Coronation Big Lunch event. The royal siblings headed to on Chalfont St Giles' village green in Buckinghamshire for the social gathering.

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice seen with Queen Camilla

Beatrice and Eugenie were pictured mingling with guests at the street party and stopped to thank volunteers from All Together Community, which provided food for those in need during the lockdown. A few hours later, they headed to Windsor Castle for the concert.

Eugenie, who is due to give birth to her second child this summer, shared a series of snaps from the weekend's events on her personal Instagram account, including a sweet picture with Beatrice and their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, before they took their seats at the star-studded bash.

© Kate Green Princess Beatrice poses with Jarvis's winning book 'The Boy With Flowers in His Hair' during the Oscar's Book Prize Winner Announcement

"Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen," Eugenie wrote in the caption.

She added: "The concert was such a special way to the end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service. Of course my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky. #coronation."

© Kate Green Beatrice is the Patron of The Oscar's Book Prize

Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie pose for a snap before the coronation concert

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.