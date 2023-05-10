Princess Beatrice showcases her silly side at book awards - VIDEO

The royal proved to be a big hit at the Oscar's Book Prize event

After a weekend of celebrations, Princess Beatrice was back to her official royal duties on Tuesday – and it was for a cause close to her heart.

The 34-year-old is the proud royal patron of Oscar's Book Prize, which was set up by Viveka Alvestrand and her husband James Ashton to 'encourage parents to take time to share books with their young children'.

And this week, the winner of the 2023 prize was announced.

© Kate Green Princess Beatrice poses with Jarvis's winning book 'The Boy With Flowers in His Hair' during the Oscar's Book Prize Winner Announcement

Beatrice was on hand to make the big announcement – but not before she ‘drummed up’ some excitement amongst guests.

In a clip shared on the prize’s official Instagram page, Beatrice can be seen taking the microphone and declaring she has a “very important job to do”.

With a big smile on her face, she then asked guests to give a drum roll as she opened the envelope to reveal the winner.

See Beatrice in action in the video below…

Princess Beatrice jokes with guests at the Oscar’s Book Prize

Children’s book The Boy With Flowers In His Hair by Jarvis was announced as the winner of the Oscar’s Book Prize 2023.

Beatrice said: “I am honoured to be a Patron of Oscar’s Book Prize. As befits this special tenth anniversary for the prize, the judges have chosen a truly unique book that the judges all felt is an instant modern classic.

© Kate Green Jarvis and Princess Beatrice posing together with his winning book

“Its values of friendship and acceptance exemplify the very best tropes in picture book storytelling, all told with a gentle immersive world for its readers.

“It is also, in the Oscar’s Book Prize tradition, beautifully illustrated. Congratulations to Jarvis with his book, The Boy With Flowers in His Hair.”

© Kate Green Beatrice is the Patron of The Oscar's Book Prize

Manchester-based author and illustrator Jarvis was awarded £10,000 at a ceremony in central London for the annual children’s book award, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Jarvis said: “I could not be more delighted to have won this year’s Oscar’s Book Prize, and taking a look around the room and the incredibly talented authors and illustrators also shortlisted, it truly is an honour.

“I’ve always believed that picture books are a piece of art that everyone can own.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer The Princess was in high spirits at the event

“This award celebrates the art and joy in children’s books and I am so pleased that my book, which focuses on poignant issues surrounding vulnerability and friendship, has been received so well.”

The finalists for the prize included Billy And The Pirates by Nadia Shireen, Can I Play? by Nicola Kinnear and Frank And Bert by Chris Naylor-Ballesteros.