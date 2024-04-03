Dame Arlene Phillips on family, work - and what she really thinks of Strictly Come Dancing

It has been 16 years since Dame Arlene Phillips lit up our screens as one of the original judges on Strictly Come Dancing, and she has since choreographed some of the world's best-loved musicals.

And the star has opened up on whether she still watches the popular BBC dance competition.

"I watch it as I've always watched it: bobbing in and out," the celebrated choreographer tells us. "I only really watch the dancing. For me, Strictly is about the dancers and the partnerships."

When actor Layton Williams was on the show last year - with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin - Dame Arlene was glued to the screen: "I've worked with Layton and he's one of my all-time favourites – there wasn't a week that went by that I didn't watch what he'd done. I wanted him to do well."

© Getty Images Dame Arlene has worked with Everybody's Talking About Jamie star Layton Williams in the past

However, she admits, when it comes to reality TV in general, Dame Arlene doesn't often have the time to invest.

"I don't have the patience to watch any reality show all the way through," she says. "It feels like two hours of sitting on my bum that I could do something more worthwhile with. I'm not very good at sitting still, basically - that's the truth. I'm not meaning to offend anyone. A gripping drama will keep me still, but most times, I need to be doing something."

Arlene's latest project

Arlene has spent her career crafting routines for A-listers from Sir Elton John to Tina Turner; she met her long-term partner Angus Ion on the set of Freddie Mercury's I Was Born to Love You music video in 1985.

And it's clear the former Strictly Come Dancing judge does not intend to slow down at all. She's currently juggling a number of projects: the highly anticipated revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Starlight Express (opening in London in June), the hit London revival of Guys & Dolls and the UK and Ireland tour of Grease, which kicks off on 12 April at Bromley's Churchill Theatre.

"This is the real story to Grease – it's an all-singing, all-dancing return to the original production," says Arlene of the musical, which stars Marley Fenton as Danny and Hope Dawe as Sandy. "There's a lot of edginess to this show. But all the big hits are there too."

© Johan Persson Arlene is choreographing the UK and Ireland tour of Grease, which kicks off on 12 April in Bromley

The star has a special link to Grease, having worked with Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in the 1978 film. "Olivia was a beautiful human being," says Arlene, who choreographed the music videos for the singer and actress's songs Dangerous Times and Twist of Fate in the 1980s. "One time, I had my daughter Alana with me. Olivia was wonderful with her. She was so sweet, kind and caring."

Playing with her grandchildren

She may have turned 80 last year, but if there's one thing that keeps Arlene feeling young, it's her two granddaughters: Lila, five, and Emme, three.

© Getty Images Arlene is mum to two grown-up daughters, Abi and Alana

"There's no game I won't play – even if it involves crawling under the table," Arlene tells HELLO!. "They never stop dancing around. They say: 'Watch me, grandma!' I love them so much," she adds of her daughter Alana's two girls. But it's not just the little ones in her life helping Arlene stay full of energy. "Work definitely keeps me trying to feel young," laughs the star.

Grease tours from 12 April to 16 November; visit greasemusical.co.uk.

