Princess Charlotte's birthday photos had sweet hidden detail – did you spot it?

In honour of Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday on Monday 2 May, her mother Kate Middleton shared new photos of the young royal – but did you spot the hidden detail?

The pictures were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk this weekend and shared on the Cambridges' official Instagram on Sunday. They show Charlotte sitting in a bed of bluebells and cuddling the family's cocker spaniel, Orla.

As she grinned at the camera, Prince William and Kate's only daughter appeared to reveal a new milestone – she has recently lost one of her front teeth.

The gap in her bottom teeth seems to have happened in the past few weeks since it wasn't there during her appearance at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on 29 March.

Princess Charlotte showed off her missing tooth in her birthday photos

Charlotte joined her parents and elder brother Prince George for the celebration, which saw the royal wear a royal blue coat complete with a sweet Peter Pan collar layered over a pretty tartan smock dress from Il Porticciolo, which was on sale for £50.

For her latest photos, the young royal rocked another bargain outfit. Copying her mother's love of recycling clothes, Charlotte wore a £19 white polka dot polo shirt from high street favourite Next, which she was first spotted wearing for a Father's Day appearance last year.

Kate and William's daughter at Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving

Duchess Kate buys the tops in multi-packs which cost between £15 and £19, and Charlotte's one features a scalloped blue trim and slightly puffed shoulders. She layered it underneath a blue cable-knit Ralph Lauren jumper.

While her missing tooth went unnoticed by fans, many did point out the similarities between Charlotte and her father, the Duke of Cambridge. "She looks so like William!!" commented one follower, and another wrote: "William’s mini me." A third remarked: "I usually think she looks like The Queen but in this first one she resembles her dad."

Charlotte was born at 08:34 in May 2015 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London – the same hospital where Kate gave birth to her two sons, Prince George and Prince Louis. Her name was announced as Charlotte Elizabeth Diana a couple of days later, with her middle names in tribute to her great-grandmother, the Queen and her paternal late grandmother, Princess Diana.

