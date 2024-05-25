Prince and Princess of Wales interrupt half-term to share heartfelt social media message

The Prince and Princess of Wales have interrupted their half-term break with their children to share a heartfelt message on social media.

Following the death of an RAF Pilot at RAF Coningsby on Saturday May 25, the pair wrote: "Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby. Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family."

They signed off "W & C" confirming the message was sent directly by them.

The Prince of Wales was Honorary Air Commodore at RAF Coningsby between 2008 and 2023, before handing over the role to the Princess of Wales in August 2023.

The role of Honorary Air Commodore involves forming a relationship with the Air Station to support its people, while keeping up to date with latest news and events, and shining a light on all activity.

© WPA Pool Prince William, Honorary Air Commandant of Royal Air Force Coningsby, chats to Battle of Britain Spitfire pilot Squardon Leader Tony Pickering during a visit to the RAF station

The pilot died after a World War Two-era Spitfire plane crashed in a field close to an RAF station in Lincolnshire, officials confirmed. The plane belonged to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight based at RAF Coningsby, and the RAF said a "comprehensive investigation" would be completed.

No cause of the crash has been confirmed.

The RAF statement reads: "It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today. The pilot's family have been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince William prepares to take off in a Chipmunk aircraft during a visit to RAF Coningsby

William and Kate's last personal message was sent in April when they paid tribute to those who died in a tragic stabbing attack in Sydney. The horrific event, which took place at a Westfield shopping centre in Bondi Junction, saw six people fatally injured, 12 injured and a nine-month-old baby undergo surgery.

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by an officer at the scene.

Following the ordeal, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a joint message on their official social media channels that read: "We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today.

"Our thoughts are with those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others."

© Getty Prince George of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the English FA Cup final football match

Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been off school enjoying the May half-term, and Prince William, 41, and Prince George, 10, took the time to enjoy the FA Cup Final on Saturday May 25, days after William had to cancel a scheduled royal visit for Thursday last-minute, with Kensington Palace telling HELLO!: "We look forward to rescheduling in the future and are extremely sorry to anyone who has already travelled."

William, who has been the President of The Football Association since 2006, was joined by his eldest son to watch the match between Manchester City and Manchester United, and William later presented the trophy to United who won 2-1.