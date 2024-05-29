Zara Tindall's new bow-print mini dress just blew our socks off

Zara Tindall looked so chic on Tuesday while enjoying the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco event, once again delighting onlookers with her stunning wardrobe.

The daughter of Princess Anne donned a dazzling mini dress by high end fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

Zara Tindall and Natalie Pinkman enjoy the Monaco F1

The monochrome number was adorned with a striking white bow-print and had a flirty hem. The blonde beauty teamed the leg-lengthening frock with a pair of slingback heels from royally-loved brand Aquazzura, and she carried one of her favourite co-ordinating black bags from Aspinal London.

In pictures that appeared on sports presenter Natalie Pinkman's Instagram, Zara looked in great spirits as she enjoyed the weather and motor car action. We loved her beauty look too - the 43-year-old wore vampy smokey eye makeup, a flawless base and slicked her blonde locks back for a relaxed, pared down look, letting her natural beauty shine through.

© Instagram / @nattyc76 Zara Tindall went barefoot onboard the luxury yacht in Monaco

Zara's race day outfits

This is the second fabulous number the mother-of-three has stepped out in since she's been away. At the weekend, she donned a beautiful number by ME+EM, whilst enjoying an exclusive celebration hosted by The Green Room Experience as part of the high-octane sporting event.

Zara had a glass of champagne in hand with influencer Zoe Hayes

Her cream and sage tea dress from the royally-loved brand had angelic capped sleeves, a tiered A-line skirt and feminine flared hem. She added another bag from Aspinal of London once again, known as the 'Micro Lottie Bag', which perfectly complemented the cream tones of her 'Zahra’ nude sunglasses from Soek. Looking like a 60s siren, the royal rocked a series of striking accessories, layering several pieces of gold jewellery and rocking gold hoop earrings to match her head-turning Monaco vibe.

Fitness influencer Zoe Hayes, a guest of The Green Room Experience, shared several behind-the-scenes snaps of Zara via her Instagram Story. "It was an honour to meet Zara, she looks beautiful and one of the nicest people I’ve met," she relaid on Instagram.