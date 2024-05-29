Queen Camilla reveals 'fantastic' secret outing with her grandchildren

The Queen recalled a "fantastic" secret outing to the theatre with her five grandchildren as she and the King stepped out on Wednesday.

Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, were given a tour of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in central London, which has trained leading actors from Sir Anthony Hopkins to Imelda Staunton and Tom Hiddleston.

It marked the King and Queen's first major public visit since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a UK General Election on 4 July, as the royals have postponed any engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign".

Actor and former Rada student, Daniel Mays, spent around 12 months playing Nathan Detroit in the musical Guys And Dolls. He quizzed the Queen about taking her grandchildren to see the production at London’s Bridge Theatre, to which she replied: "It was fantastic."

The Line of Duty star later added of Her Majesty: "She loved it and she took all her grandkids and they said they had the most incredible night."

© Getty Camilla speaking with actor Daniel Mays

He added: "I left about three months ago and towards the end of my run she came with all her grandkids, we were only told on the day there would be an important royal visit, so we were wondering who it was going to be."

He joked: "It's an immersive production and we were wondering if she was going to be in her seat or standing up. It's the longest thing and most exhausting thing I’ve ever been part of – but a great time."

© Getty The King and Queen watched a performance by students at RADA

The King was named as Rada's new patron earlier this month, succeeding Queen Elizabeth II who had been its figurehead for 70 years.

Who are Queen Camilla's grandchildren?

Camilla has five grandchildren from her two children – Tom Parker Bowles and Laure Lopes – whom she shares with her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

© Getty Gus Lopes (R) with his cousin, Freddy Parker Bowles at the coronation

Tom shares daughter Lola, 16, and son, Frederick, 14, while Laura has three children – Eliza, 16, and 14-year-old twins, Gus and Louis, with husband Harry.

© Mark Stewart/Pool/Shutterstock Eliza (second from left) and cousin, Lola at the late Queen's funeral

Freddy, Gus and Louis all had starring roles as the Queen's Pages of Honour at the coronation in May 2023, while Eliza was one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's bridesmaids at their 2011 wedding.

