Prince William makes rare comments about 'Harry Potter' scar from childhood accident
Prince William makes rare comments about 'Harry Potter' scar from childhood accident

The Prince of Wales made the quip as he stepped out in Cardiff

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
29 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales recalled a childhood accident which left him with a "Harry Potter" scar, as he carried out a royal engagement in Wales on Tuesday.

Prince William, 41, was visiting Cardiff Metropolitan University to learn more about businesses and organisations utilising seaweed when he made the quip about a golfing accident which left him with a head wound when he was just eight years old.

The future king chatted to Pierre Paslier, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Notpla, which supplies seaweed packaging to major sporting and music venues across the country.

William picked up a seaweed-produced golf tee, made to biodegrade and fertilise greens and, when asked if he played golf, Mr Paslier said he replied: "No – the last time I played golf…" and pointed to his head.

The young prince was rushed to hospital from Ludgrove Prepatory school in Wokingham, southwest of London in June 1991 after he was struck by a golf club while playing with friends.

William spoke about his injury 18 years later, during a chat with a ten-year-old cancer patient for BBC's Newsround.

"I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine," the royal said. "We were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head."

Prince William's scar from golf club in 1999© Getty
William's scar is above his left eyebrow

He went on to explain that his scar sometimes 'glows' like Harry Potter's famous lightning bolt scar on his forehead.

"It glows sometimes and some people notice it - other times they don't notice it at all," he quipped.

Princess Diana's former protection Ken Wharfe recalled William's childhood accident when he appeared on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast last September.

Hear what he had to say by listening to the episode below…

LISTEN: Former protection officer recalls Prince William's childhood accident

More from William in Wales

Notpla is a former category winner in William's Earthshot environmental prize and the prince has taken a keen interest in the business.

The company was one of the five Earthshot winners in Boston in 2022 and has proven to be one of the most successful recipients of the prize.

Prince William speaking with Notpla founder© Getty
William speaking with Notpla co-founder, Pierre Paslier

Notpla now supplies sustainable seaweed packaging to seven out of 20 Premier League club stadiums, including William's beloved football club, Aston Villa.

Mr Paslier also pressed the importance of creating a seaweed extraction plant in the UK in order to scale up any production to William, citing Wales as the perfect place for it. 

Speaking after the pair discussed manufacturing possibilities for the marine plant, Mr Paslier said the Prince "really knows his seaweed".

