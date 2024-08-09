We're back for the season finale of A Right Royal Podcast - and we kick things off with a big question: did Prince William really fire Queen Camilla's sister?! According to the Duchy of Cornwall's financial report, the Queen's sister Annabel Elliot was taken off the payroll. So what is the truth? Our royal editor Emily Nash has all of the answers…

Chatting on the podcast, Emily explained: "He hasn't fired the Queen's sister! Annabel Elliot is the Queen's sister, her younger sister. And she is a well-established interior designer.

"She was working across properties owned by the Duchy of Cornwall. But now, since Prince William has taken over as Duke of Cornwall, he has taken her off the payroll. So that's caused a few ripples in a few headlines, but I don't think there's anything untoward about it."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Princess Kate Special

She continued: "She obviously has worked depending on what the King and Queen have asked her to do, but Prince William's coming at it afresh. He might have different plans. The understanding is that people working on the estate already understand now how things should look. They've learned a great deal from her, but she is actually still working for the King and Queen, privately on their private estates up at Balmoral and Sandringham, so it's not really a firing!"

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Speaking about the Duchy of Cornwall report, she added: "I think it's one of those things that people tend to pick up when you go through the finer detail of these reports, which is why it's always worth really reading the fine print on them.

© Getty Queen Camilla with her sister Annabel Elliot at Wimbledon 2023

"I think it just marks the changing of the guard. Nothing more dramatic. She is still helping to refurbish parts of the private estate. I know she oversaw the development of a new restaurant up at Balmoral recently."

Camilla and Annabel are close, and her sister opened up about the couple in a recent documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year. She explained: "She is his rock, and I can't actually emphasize that enough. She is somebody who is completely loyal, and she isn't somebody who has huge highs and lows.

© Getty Queen Camilla and Prince William in March 2024



"He brings to her everything. I'm not talking about all of this, but you know he has such knowledge and interest in so many different things which she wouldn't really have been open to if she hadn't met him. They are their yin and yang really, they really are polar opposites, but it works brilliantly."