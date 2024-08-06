A Right Royal Podcast: A Kate special all about the Princess of Wales

Welcome to the season finale of A Right Royal Podcast! We’re finishing season three on a major high by discussing our fabulous Princess of Wales – and just how far she has come from being bullied at school to a part-time job and raising three children with Prince William as the future Queen of England.

Your hosts Emmy Griffiths and Emily Nash are back to discuss the latest goings on in the royal family before the monarchy take their long summer break, and discuss everything from Prince William taking Queen Camilla’s sister off the books during his latest financial crackdown, the family’s favourite place to holiday and a very unusual detail about King Charles’ sleeping habits.

A Right Royal Princess Kate special

And, for our main event, we’ll be chatting to royal editor and author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, Robert Jobson. Robert is a fountain of knowledge on the Princess of Wales, and opens up about some surprising facts about the royal from her struggles at school to how she and Prince William had encountered one another before their St Andrews days.

Listen here to learn everything about the royal, from the closeness of her family unit to getting used to life in front of the cameras – and her very difficult year following her cancer diagnosis.