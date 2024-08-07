King Charles' unusual bedtime habit revealed - and it might divide royal fans!

King Charles might be a very busy man - but like everyone he has to sleep sometimes - and has a very unusual sleeping habit! In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, our hosts Emily Nash and Emmy Griffiths chatted about the royal - with HELLO!'s royal editor Emily revealing that the royal never sleeps with a duvet.

Speaking about how Queen Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot has run interior design projects for the royal couple in the past, Emily explained: "She has opened up a bit in the past about the King's taste and the fact that he's really into the details.

"He's very interested in the furniture, the fittings, that kind of stuff. And she did once reveal in an interview that he doesn't like duvets!"

She continued: "I mean, I'm assuming he's a traditional sheets and blankets kind of guy. The royal family likes some traditions! He doesn't like things that are very heated, he keeps his properties on the chilly side."

In an interview for Robert Hardman's book, Charles III New King. New Court. The Inside Story, Annabel spoke about Charles' enjoying keeping his suites chilly, explaining: "There’s a constant battle about it. He will have opened [a window]. She will creep in behind and shut it. So there’s a lot of: 'Oh, darling, you shut the window.' 'Yes, I have, because we’re all freezing.' So a lot of banter goes on.'

His former communications expert Julian Payne also confirmed that Charles loves chilly conditions telling the Sunday Times: "The King always has the windows wide open. A meeting at Birkhall, his home in the Highlands, in the middle of winter was not for the faint-hearted. I can remember more than one occasion when I thought I might have actually got frostbite while trying to write with a hand I could no longer feel."