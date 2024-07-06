Prince William and equerry react to cheeky royal sign at Switzerland match

Prince William jetted over to Germany on Saturday to watch England take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the Euros.

Although the royal day-of-three has occasionally visited football matches with Prince George, the young royal did not join his father to the trip abroad, with the Prince of Wales making the journey solo. William looked very dapper in a smart suit and was seen laughing with fellow fans ahead of the match.

© James Baylis - AMA One fan held up a cheeky sign

One moment that really caught the eye of William and his equerry was when a cheeky Swiss fan held up a sign reading: "God Save The Cheese". William spotted the sign and was seen laughing.

His smile melted away when the kick-off whistle sounded and William adopted a serious face to watch the match.

© Eddie Keogh - The FA William didn't seem to mind the sign too much

The Prince hasn't been to too many games for this year's Euros, but he was in attendance when England faced Denmark where he reunited with his old friend, King Frederik.

The Danish monarch had been joined by his youngest daughter, Princess Josephine. Although the royals were rivals that night, William and Frederik exchanged friendly greetings and were seen laughing together on several occasions.

© Ian MacNicol William was serious for the match

But there proved to be no bragging for either side as the match ultimately finished in a 1-1 draw.

It's been a busy week for William who has joined his father, King Charles, up in Scotland for a series of festivities that is traditionally dubbed as 'Royals Week'. One of the events was a meeting of the Order of the Thistle, an order of chivalry associated with Scotland.

© Jan Fromme - firo sportphoto The royal was seen belting out the national anthem

William was installed to the Order back in 2012 by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Arriving alongside his father, the pair were both seen wearing a traditional outfit for members of the Order.

The royal was still able to let his hair down during his week and was videoed by a fan zipping around the grounds of Kensington Palace on an e-scooter when he returned back to London.