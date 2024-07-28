Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles attends church service before embarking on long summer brea
King Charles III meets estate staff and members of the public as he leaves after attending a church service in the village of Crathie, near Balmoral

King Charles attends church service before embarking on long summer break

The King was seen at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
King Charles was in high spirits as he stepped into the sunshine on Sunday morning. 

The King, 75, was seen attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

King Charles attended church without Queen Camilla
King Charles attended church without Queen Camilla

The monarch attended the service without his wife, Queen Camilla, instead choosing to spend the morning with two close friends. Charles kept largely to himself as he walked towards the Church, giving a brief glance to onlookers before greeting Reverend Canon Paul Williams with a warm smile. 

The royal looked smart in grey suit trousers and a matching tailored blazer, which he paired with brown suede boots.

The King spent time to greet onlookers outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene
The King spent time to greet onlookers outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene

King Charles' attendance at the Sunday morning service marks the first time at St Mary Magdalene Church since February. 

The monarch, who had just been diagnosed with cancer at the time, was a regular attendee at church alongside Queen Camilla in the weeks after being discharged from hospital. He is still undergoing treatment for cancer. 

Charles greeted Reverend Canon Paul Williams with a warm smile
Charles greeted Reverend Canon Paul Williams with a warm smile

The father-of-two chose Sandringham as his place of rest to recover and recuperate during his cancer treatment. 

Buckingham Palace never shared why he chose this particular royal residence, though it seems most likely the King favoured it's close proximity to London and his healthcare, along with it's remote location away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The royal family's traditional summer break

King Charles has chosen to start his summer at the Sandringham estate
King Charles has chosen to start his summer at the Sandringham estate

The King and Queen usually reside at Clarence House while staying in London, but Charles often retreats to his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove, or his Norfolk home, Sandringham, during the early summer months. 

Charles and Camilla are once again expected to host their family on the Balmoral estate in Scotland later this summer, as has long been the tradition for the Windsors.

The King and Queen smiling as they leave church in Balmoral
The King and Queen will welcome the new prime minister to Balmoral this summer

The monarch is also expected to invite the new prime minister and Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria, for a visit.

Balmoral holds an incredibly special place in King Charles' heart - not only was it the place where his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, spent her final days, but it was also said to be where she was "happiest".

