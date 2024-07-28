King Charles attends church service before embarking on long summer break

King Charles was in high spirits as he stepped into the sunshine on Sunday morning.

The King, 75, was seen attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

© Max Mumby The King spent time to greet onlookers outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene King Charles' attendance at the Sunday morning service marks the first time at St Mary Magdalene Church since February. The monarch, who had just been diagnosed with cancer at the time, was a regular attendee at church alongside Queen Camilla in the weeks after being discharged from hospital. He is still undergoing treatment for cancer.

© Max Mumby Charles greeted Reverend Canon Paul Williams with a warm smile The father-of-two chose Sandringham as his place of rest to recover and recuperate during his cancer treatment. Buckingham Palace never shared why he chose this particular royal residence, though it seems most likely the King favoured it's close proximity to London and his healthcare, along with it's remote location away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The royal family's traditional summer break © Max Mumby King Charles has chosen to start his summer at the Sandringham estate The King and Queen usually reside at Clarence House while staying in London, but Charles often retreats to his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove, or his Norfolk home, Sandringham, during the early summer months. Charles and Camilla are once again expected to host their family on the Balmoral estate in Scotland later this summer, as has long been the tradition for the Windsors.