Prince Louis' sweet bond with cousin Mia Tindall in photos
Digital Cover royalty© Stephen Pond

We can't get over these adorable photos of the young Prince and his lovely cousin…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Prince Louis is always pictured as the life and soul of royal engagements so it comes as no surprise that the six-year-old has an incredibly fun relationship with his cousins, in particular, Mia Tindall. 

The eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, 10, always appears to have a riot when she is with her younger siblings, Lena, five and Lucas, two and her wider royal family members, it's no wonder the pair are always spotted playing games or beaming hand in hand?

Who can forget the adorable moment at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations when Mia was pictured making Louis laugh from her seat? Or on Christmas Day in 2023 when they were captured chatting and holding hands as the entered St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham? 

Keep scrolling to see the sweetest photos of Prince Louis with his elder cousin Mia Tindall…

1/5

Balcony besties© WPA Pool

Balcony besties

A cute moment between the royal cousins also featured Louis' siblings, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, nine, when they were all captured squished together in a window as they looked out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2022.

2/5

Game time© Max Mumby/Indigo

Game time

Prince Louis made headlines with his hilarious outbursts during the Platinum Jubilee and elder relative Mia knew exactly what was called for to entertain the young Prince - games!

3/5

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince Louis of Cambridge and Mia Tindall attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© Mark Cuthbert

Getting involved

Louis was clearly delighted with Mia and was seen clutching onto her arm as they looked out at their surroundings.

4/5

Festive friends© Samir Hussein

Festive friends

Ahead of their annual Christmas day service, Louis and Mia walked hand-in-hand as they joined their fellow royal family members in Sandringham. The pair looked happier than ever to be together!

5/5

A lot of laughs© Mark Cuthbert

A lot of laughs

One sweet moment even saw Mia chatting and laughing with her young cousin who looked elated to be by her side - so sweet!

