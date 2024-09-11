Prince Louis' sweet bond with cousin Mia Tindall in photos

Prince Louis is always pictured as the life and soul of royal engagements so it comes as no surprise that the six-year-old has an incredibly fun relationship with his cousins, in particular, Mia Tindall.

The eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, 10, always appears to have a riot when she is with her younger siblings, Lena, five and Lucas, two and her wider royal family members, it's no wonder the pair are always spotted playing games or beaming hand in hand?

Who can forget the adorable moment at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations when Mia was pictured making Louis laugh from her seat? Or on Christmas Day in 2023 when they were captured chatting and holding hands as the entered St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham?

Keep scrolling to see the sweetest photos of Prince Louis with his elder cousin Mia Tindall…

1/ 5 © WPA Pool Balcony besties A cute moment between the royal cousins also featured Louis' siblings, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, nine, when they were all captured squished together in a window as they looked out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2022.



2/ 5 © Max Mumby/Indigo Game time Prince Louis made headlines with his hilarious outbursts during the Platinum Jubilee and elder relative Mia knew exactly what was called for to entertain the young Prince - games!



3/ 5 © Mark Cuthbert Getting involved Louis was clearly delighted with Mia and was seen clutching onto her arm as they looked out at their surroundings.

4/ 5 © Samir Hussein Festive friends Ahead of their annual Christmas day service, Louis and Mia walked hand-in-hand as they joined their fellow royal family members in Sandringham. The pair looked happier than ever to be together!

5/ 5 © Mark Cuthbert A lot of laughs One sweet moment even saw Mia chatting and laughing with her young cousin who looked elated to be by her side - so sweet!

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast