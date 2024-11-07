Prince William makes surprising addition to team - details

Prince William is expanding his team after launching the Homewards initiative alongside The Royal Foundation. The father-of-three, who has developed a sweet friendship with David Beckham, is currently working with his pal's former public relations chief, Victoria Shires.

© Chris Jackson Prince William has appointed a new Head of Communications for the Homewards initiative

Victoria, 34, enjoyed a three-year stint as the Head of PR for David's DB Ventures – a portfolio of brands and businesses important to the A-lister.

Speaking with Mail Online, Prince William's new Head of Communications revealed that she'd had a "great first few weeks" after joining the Homeward team in October. Victoria added that it was "lovely" to have marked her first project with the launch of William's ITV documentary, We Can End Homelessness. The two-part special premiered on Halloween.

© Getty Victoria Shires previously worked for William's friend, David Beckham

Prince William has become close to the Beckhams in recent years, so he's likely heard glowing reviews about newcomer, Victoria.

In a new interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, David's son, Brooklyn Beckham opened up about his family's brushes with royalty over the years. Reading out a fan question, Andy, 56, said: "Growing up, which members of the royal family did you see the most often, especially since your family is friends with Harry and Meghan?"

In response, the budding chef explained how he'd "probably" hung out with the Prince of Wales "the most often" when he was younger, adding: "He's, like, the sweetest guy ever."

© Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham recently opened up about his family's friendship with the royals

Brooklyn continued: "He's, like, really down to earth. He's a really good guy."

Former England captain David and his fashion mogul wife, Victoria have had numerous run-ins with the royals, attending two landmark weddings in the last 13 years. In 2011, they stepped out at the Prince and Princess of Wales's fairytale nuptials at Westminster Abbey. Seven years later, David and Victoria made a second royal outing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

© Getty David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at William and Kate's wedding in 2011

Elsewhere, David has supported several of William's charitable initiatives over the years. In 2014, the former footballer joined forces with the future king on a campaign with United for Wildlife, while in November 2022, the father-of-four joined William and Princess Kate at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston.

More recently, David joined William on a special visit to RAF Northolt to mark the end of the 'Up Against Time' fundraising appeal in October 2024. The Prince of Wales had asked David to be part of the Omaze campaign for the appeal which helped raise £4 million for the charity's cause.

Prince William reunites with David Beckham at RAF Northolt

In previous years, it was believed that David and Victoria had also shared a close bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, reports have since suggested that there has been some tension between the two couples.