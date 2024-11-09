Royal doctors advise Queen Camilla to miss family reunion for remembrance

Queen Camilla will not be attending any Remembrance events this weekend it has been announced.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace shared on Saturday that Her Majesty will not join her fellow royal family members who will be attending the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening and Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday due to her ongoing chest infection.

The official statement read: "Following doctors' guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events.

"While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."

Queen Camilla's health update



It was announced earlier this week that Queen Camilla was forced to cancel all of her engagements having not long returned to the UK following a jam-packed tour of Australia and Samoa alongside King Charles.

At the time, a Palace spokesperson said: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.

"She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

On Thursday, the Duchess of Gloucester stepped in on behalf of Camilla to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wished the royal well on social media. The Labour Party leader wrote: "On behalf of the whole country, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy recovery."

Royals marking Remembrance Day

The announcement that Her Majesty is not able to attend the Remembrance events comes shortly after it was announced that the Princess of Wales would be in attendance.

Kate will join Prince William as part of a gradual return to public royal duties following the conclusion of her preventative chemotherapy for cancer.