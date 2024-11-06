Queen Camilla shares update after cancelling engagements due to illness

Queen Camilla is set to return to work next Tuesday after she was forced to pull out of several engagements this week due to a chest infection, it has been revealed.

On 12 November, she is due to host a reception for the Booker Prize Reception, to celebrate the authors and books shortlisted for this year's Booker Prize.

Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty had fallen ill with a chest infection on Tuesday.

At the time, a Palace spokesperson said: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.

"She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

It is understood the Queen, 77, is currently resting at home. No further details regarding her illness or treatment have been released but she is understood to be under doctors' supervision.

After her health update was announced, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer posted a get-well message on social media. Sir Keir wrote: "On behalf of the whole country, I wish Her Majesty The Queen a speedy recovery."

On Thursday, The Duchess of Gloucester will be stepping in on behalf of Camilla to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

As a result of her chest infection, Camilla also had to pull out of a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes hosted by the King.

Last month, Charles and Camilla embarked on an historic tour of Australia and Samoa. Highlights Down Under included the royal couple joining a community barbecue and greeting thousands of people outside Sydney Opera House, while in Samoa, they were given a warm welcome at various tea ceremonies.

After their tour, they enjoyed a stopover in India where they reportedly stayed at an exclusive £3,000-a-week resort in Bangalore, beloved by A-listers from Emma Thompson to Desmond Tutu.

The resort, which the royals have visited numerous times, is run by Dr Issac Mathai, who previously remarked that members of the Firm are "the least demanding of my guests."