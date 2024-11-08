Queen Camilla sends heartfelt message amid recovery

Queen Camilla is currently at home as continues to recover from a chest infection. As she recovers, Camilla may choose to listen to her favourite radio soap opera, The Archers.

Sadly, on Friday it was confirmed that actress June Spencer, who played matriarch Peggy Woolley in the radio drama had died at the age of 105. In a heartfelt tribute to the actress, Camilla said: "For over 70 years, June Spencer was a much-loved part of so many people’s lives, brilliantly combining in Peggy Woolley the roles of reassuring matriarch and 'gangsta granny'. She will be greatly missed and I send my heartfelt condolences to her family."

Camilla is known to be a huge fan of The Archers and made a cameo appearance in the show when it marked its 60th anniversary in 2011. When the drama marked its 70th anniversary in 2021, the then Duchess of Cornwall hosted stars, including June, at Clarence House.

June joined The Archers for its first episode in 1951 and played the character of Peggy, who was seen as a traditionalist, up until her retirement in 2023, when she was 103.

© Kate Green Camilla paid tribute to June

June's family confirmed the sad news in a statement, writing: "June Spencer, aged 105, best known for playing Peggy in BBC Radio 4 The Archers, died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of this morning.

"Her family would like to pay particular tribute and thanks to the staff team at Liberham Lodge, who so lovingly cared for her in the last two years."

© Kate Green The royal was known to be a huge fan of the soap opera

Camilla is currently recovering from a chest infection, with the news confirmed on Tuesday. A Palace spokesperson said: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

© Getty The royal is currently recovering and hopes to attend Remebrance services

No further details regarding her illness or treatment have been released but she is understood to be under doctors' supervision.

