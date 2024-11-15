Meghan Markle dances with close friends during solo night out

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a night out with some of her closest friends in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Meghan, 43, stepped out for the launch of her colorist Kadi Lee and her business partner Myka Harris' new haircare line at Gjelina on Venice's Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

The Duchess looked gorgeous in a black bustier top and matching wide-legged trousers, with heels and dainty gold jewellery.

Meghan was spotted showing off her dance moves as a gospel choir performed at the event. Watch this clip captured by jeweller Maya Brenner...

WATCH: Meghan Markle dances during LA night out

While her husband, Prince Harry, did not join his wife at the bash, Meghan was accompanied by her glam squad and best friends, hairstylist Serge Normant and makeup artist, Daniel Martin.

Serge, who created Meghan's bridal updos for her royal wedding, is believed to have introduced Meghan to colorist Kadi Lee, co-founder of Highbrow Hippie - a wellness lifestyle and beauty brand salon in Venice, Los Angeles.

Kadi, who also counts Julia Roberts among her clients, has launched a range of haircare products, including supplements and a hair growth serum – and Meghan is one of the investors!

© Getty Meghan wowed in an all-black ensemble

The Duchess praised her longtime friend, saying to InStyle magazine: "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that. I am so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder."

The group of friends regularly get together in LA, with Kadi throwing a belated birthday lunch for Meghan at her salon last summer.

© Instagram Meghan posed for snaps with Kadi and Serge

The Duchess has set up her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, having teased fans by returning to Instagram back in March.

While the official launch is still to be confirmed, trademark filings for the business include digital and print cookbooks, tableware including cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

Further documents filed also list cosmetic and beauty products, including soaps, oils and haircare.

© Instagram Abigail Spencer showed off Meghan Markle's jam on her Instagram

But Meghan gave fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from American Riviera Orchard when she sent out gift baskets to her friends and high-profile stars, containing homemade jams with the brand's label on them.

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan ran her own lifestyle website, The Tig, where she wrote blog posts covering a range of topics, from beauty to food and travel.

