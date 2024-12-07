Carole Middleton is daughter Princess Kate's double in borrowed festive look

Carole Middleton stunned in a Max Mara off-white coat that she recycled from her daughter, The Princess of Wales, during the Christmas Carol Service on Friday evening.

© Getty Images Carole Middleton donned a winter-inspired look 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

The chic coat in question is Max Mara's 'Villar' belted wool coat that retails for £580. Carole exuded high-fashion style in the gorgeous garment which featured double-breasted detail, structured shoulder pads and a hemline that danced round the lower knee. The long-sleeved, tailored number oozes regal refinement, with the invisible buttons allowing for a simple yet polished look.

Carole layered the wool coat over a lace navy dress that subtly peaked out from underneath the coat due to the longer length. The mother-of-three accessorised her bridal-white look with a pair of black court heels by Gianvito Rossi and a matching clutch bag - the 'Natasha' style from Emmy London which is also featured in Kate's personal collection.

Carole perfectly finished her stylish outfit with a pair of sapphire-encrusted stud earrings that were adorned with tiny diamonds.

Kate's mother styled her brunette locks into an effortless natural wave while ensuring her makeup appeared glowing and radiant with a pinch of bronzer, a smidge of black eyeliner and a pink lip.

Carole was spotted walking into the Abbey alongside Lady Gabriella Windsor before joining her husband Michael Middleton.

© Getty Images Kate wore the look first back in 2015

It seems Carole took style inspiration from her eldest daughter, Kate, who donned the Max Mara number back in 2015 when she visited the headquarters of Ben Ainslie Racing Portsmouth Old Town. Unlike Carole, Kate wore the coat with the matching, ultra-thin cream belt that gave the look its waist-cinching illusion.

The Princess of Wales also teamed the chic garment with a navy clutch bag and a pair of dainty drop earrings. Her luscious brunette locks were styled into a soft, wavy blow-dry for the occasion.

© Getty Kate Middleton wearing the same pink dress as her mother Carole

This isn't the first time Carole has taken style notes from her royal fashionicon daughter. Carole previously donned the same pink silk ME+EM shirt dress for Royal Ascot that Kate stunned in for The Chelsea Flower Show in 2023. The pink pleated number featured a cinched waist and buttons all the way down the dress.

Carole copied Kate's baby pink look

Prior to the birth of her first child Prince George, Kate donned a blush pink Alexander McQueen coat dress that featured pearl buttons for her 2013 Trooping the Colour balcony appearance. She paired the look with a matching hat and statement bow.

Carole admired the look so much that she decided to wear a very similar outfit to her daughter Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017.

However, for the festive evening, Kate opted for a completely different colour from her mother as she stunned in a red coat dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The seasonal bespoke garment featured a black bow under the collar and was layered over a long, pleated tartan red skirt by Emilia Wickstead.