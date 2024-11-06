Mike Tindall shares fun video of Zara dancing during special night out

Mike Tindall was one of the men of the moment earlier in the week when the former rugby ace attended an event commemorating the 2003 Rugby World Cup winning team.

However, it was the star's wife, Zara Tindall, who stole the show as she showed off her dance moves in a short clip. Taking to Instagram after the event, businessman John Reynolds shared some of the antics of the night, including Zara dancing with a group of other women to a guitarist.

Mike also featured prominently in the video, singing along with a band and posing with the businessman alongside other members of his former rugby team.

The father-of-three had dressed up smart for the swanky event, rocking a black tuxedo, while Zara looked effortlessly stylish in a sleek black dress.

© Instagram Zara and Mike have a close relationship

Mike and Zara haven't been afraid of showing off their dance moves in the past, with the pair both dancing the night away earlier in the year when they attended a concert by Pink.

During a trip to Monaco last year, Zara was spotted taking a turn on the decks as her fellow guests on the yacht danced and clapped to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us. The royal, who looked effortlessly chic in a blue striped shirt dress and sunglasses, threw her arms in the air and danced as the DJ cheered.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock The couple got married in Scotland in 2011

Speaking about his love of dancing on his rugby podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby, Mike said: "You can't hear Lionel Richie sing 'All Night Long' and not get up and dance. The worst thing was, with everything else, where you're going, 'Yeah I'll get up and dance to this,' and I was like 'Is the King not going to stand up?' because it takes a brave man to go out there [and do that]."

Musing on his energetic dance moves, he added: "I broke my flag; I was that enthusiastic. I did think at one point, 'I really want to dance right now… rip my trousers off… we knew that Kermit was coming at some point, and I was like, 'Could I dance with Kermit the frog?'… I enjoyed myself."