Prince George and Princess Charlotte's most adorable twinning moments that showcase their close bond - best photos

Prince George and Princess Charlotte share the sweetest sibling bond. Since entering the spotlight, the Prince and Princess of Wales's two eldest children have won over royal fans with their heartwarming antics and regal charm.

From delighting royal well-wishers during public engagements to joining their parents on royal tours, the sibling duo have already made a lasting mark.

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis' cutest royal moments

The pair have a mutual interest in sports such as football and tennis and are both thought to be huge fans of global pop icon, Taylor Swift. Over the years, Charlotte and George have also had a handful of adorable twinning moments, further highlighting their inseparable bond.

Keep scrolling to discover their best matchy-matchy looks below…

1/ 5 © Getty Images A milestone moment In 2019, Princess Charlotte and Prince George melted hearts as they stepped out on Charlotte's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London. The duo looked so sweet in their navy uniforms with Charlotte rocking a cardigan while George donned a smart sweater with crimson piping. A snapshot taken on their milestone day showed the pair looking a tad nervous as they walked closely alongside Princess Kate and Prince William.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Burgundy buddies The pair had a twinning burgundy moment in 2016 during the Wales's royal tour of Canada. Prince George looked oh-so precious wearing a pair of corduroy shorts in deep crimson, a navy jumper and long navy socks. Echoing her brother's look, Charlotte was dressed in a coordinating outing complete with high-shine burgundy shoes and a cosy cardigan in merlot.



3/ 5 © Getty Images True blue During their Canada visit, Charlotte and George also had a baby-blue twinning moment. Stepping out to attend a children's party in Victoria for military families, eldest George wore a V-neck powder blue jumper and a pair of ruby red shorts. Also in blue was Princess Charlotte who looked beyond adorable dressed in a duck egg blue dress, matching Mary Jane shoes and a button-down cardigan in the same hue as her brother's jumper.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Wedding cuties Charlotte and George wore almost identical outfits at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in 2018. For the special occasion, Charlotte, then aged three, looked every inch the perfect bridesmaid in a white dress from Amaia Kids which featured a statement green bow. In his role as pageboy, George wore a white shirt, royal blue trousers and a matching green sash around his waist.





5/ 5 © Getty Images Trooping twins At Trooping the Colour in 2023, the pair had a subtler twinning moment with whites and reds reigning supreme. George looked dapper in a navy double-breasted blazer, a white shirt and a striking red tie while Charlotte exuded regal charm in a vintage-style white dress complete with a sailor collar and a red bow.

