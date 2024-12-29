King Charles makes rare joint outing with Princess Anne as 'incredibly close' pair attend church in Sandringham

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles and Princess Anne make rare joint outing as they attend church in Sandringham
Princess Anne, Princess Royal and King Charles III (wearing, for the first time, a kilt made from the new King Charles III tartan) attend The Braemar Gathering 2023 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 2, 2023 in Braemar, Scotland. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

It has been almost a year since the royal siblings attended church together as a pair

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Updated: 3 minutes ago
King Charles braved the winter chill as he stepped out in Sandringham on Sunday morning to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church, just days after hosting the royal family for Christmas. 

Dressed smartly in an olive-green coat, charcoal grey suit trousers and brown suede loafers, the King appeared to be in high spirits as he greeted onlookers who lined up patiently to catch a glimpse of the monarch. 

The King was joined by his sister, Princess Anne, who was also seen just days before attending the annual Christmas Day service before the family gathered for their traditional celebration at Sandringham. 

The Princess Royal accompanied her brother King Charles to church on Sunday morning© Geoff Robinson
The Princess Royal accompanied her brother King Charles to church on Sunday morning

The Princess Royal looked effortlessly elegant for her church outing with the King, slipping into a blue pleated skirt and matching wool-blend suit jacket. 

The mother-of-two paired her look with knee-high suede boots and a matching navy wool hat, layering with a vibrant red scarf for a dose of colour.

The King appeared to be in high spirits, greeting royal onlookers on his way to church© Geoff Robinson
The King appeared to be in high spirits, greeting royal onlookers on his way to church

Despite their incredibly close relationship, it's not common to see King Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, attending a private or working engagement together due to their incredibly busy schedules. 

The pair are consistently recognised as the hardest-working royals in the family, with the King attending 483 engagements in 2023, and his sister attending 459.

Princess Anne's unwavering loyalty to King Charles

The Princess joined her brother, the King, in greeting royal fans© Geoff Robinson
The Princess joined her brother, the King, in greeting royal fans

In light of the King's health struggles and ongoing treatment for cancer, his sister has graciously stepped in on his behalf, taking on several of his working commitments throughout the course of the year.

Princess Anne rides on horseback at coronation© Getty
Princess Anne was Gold Stick in Waiting at the coronation

It's not the first time the Princess has taken on the position for her brother, having proven herself as his most trusted lieutenant at his Coronation in May 2023.

Princess Anne passed on the rare opportunity to wear a tiara instead of donning her Blues and Royals uniform to honour her role in the proceedings.

King Charles and Princess Anne after the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.© Geoff Robinson
King Charles and Princess Anne after the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.

Reflecting on their bond, HELLO!'s Online Royal correspondent Danielle Stacey tells us: "The Princess Royal has always been a dedicated and hardworking member of the British monarchy, but purely from an observer's point of view, it seems like her relationship with the King has deepened.

Princess Anne was also accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence © Geoff Robinson
Princess Anne was also accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence

"Anne was given a starring role as the King's Gold Stick-in-Waiting at his coronation and was seen greeting newly-crowned Charles back at Buckingham Palace with the words 'Hello, old bean'. Despite having a heavy workload of her own, Anne has increased her engagements in recent months to support her brother and the Princess of Wales as they continue their respective cancer treatments."

