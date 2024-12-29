Watch Princess Charlotte's reaction as she is told 'you're gorgeous' during Christmas outing

The royals were out in full force on Christmas Day and delighted hundreds of fans as they spent time with them following the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

As it’s become tradition in the past couple of years, the young ones of the family, particularly Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were showered with gifts and flowers.

© Getty William and Kate with their three children on Christmas Day

This year left many unforgettable moments, such as seeing the trio receive plenty of chocolate gifts, Prince Louis being given a hand-finished silver egg cup and spoon and Princess Charlotte posing for her first selfie with a very happy royal fan.

The same lady who called over Princess Charlotte for a selfie, also gave the nine-year-old the nicest of compliments, telling her “You’re gorgeous.” Watch the video below to see a shy Charlotte’s sweet reaction.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte reacts to 'gorgeous' comment

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ three kids were impeccably behaved during the lengthy walkabout, which saw Kate lagging behind as she tried to talk to all those who had gathered to see them on Christmas morning.

The royal parents received hundreds of compliments on social media. “William and Catherine are raising amazing kids,” one wrote on X.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were impeccably behaved

Another added: “It was evident during the Sandringham Christmas walk that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are very well-mannered and exceptionally confident children. Their parents have clearly done an excellent job in raising them,” whilst a third remarked: “Princess Charlotte is the perfect example of great early years emotional development. Catherine and William have done an excellent job as she conducts herself better in public than some adults and she’s only 9.”

Despite their ease during public outings, Prince William recently revealed that school takes priority over public duties for his three young children.

In an interview with UK print media in South Africa after concluding his visit in support of the Earthshot Prize Awards, Prince William was asked whether Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, will join him and Kate in more public engagements in the near future.

The Wales children have attended major royal events in the last couple of years, including Trooping the Colour, the King's coronation and sporting events, such as Wimbledon and the Euros.

But the Prince stressed the importance of his children's education above their royal duties, for now.

"Family-wise, you'll have to wait a little bit longer because obviously they’re at school and I think that takes priority over everything else," William said. "But I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we'll have some more trips maybe lined up."