Royalty's most memorable fashion moments of 2024, according to a royal style expert

If 2024 taught us anything, it's that royal style is ever-evolving. We've seen the Princess of Wales ooze old-school Hollywood charm in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired dress, Princess Anne recycle dresses from her twenties, and Princess Charlene of Monaco embody Bond girl glamour in a lace-adorned satin gown.

As HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, there have been few fashion moments from the royal style set I haven't written about this year. Having covered everything from the ever-glamorous Royal Ascot race days to European royal galas and glittering tiara moments from the regal style set, I'm confident that there have been several sartorial occasions in 2024 that will go down in royal style history.

Keep scrolling to see which royally divine looks were most memorable.

1 9 The Princess of Wales' ace Wimbledon dress © Getty Images © Karwai Tang After several months away from the spotlight, the Princess of Wales' surprise appearance at Wimbledon to watch the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz felt particularly special. Dressed in a vibrant purple gown by Safiyaa, Kate took her seat in the Royal Box with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton, as she was welcomed by a rapturous and moving applause from Centre Court spectators. Instead of playing it safe, the royal slipped into a statement purple dress - aptly chosen considering it is the official colour of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. With an intricate ruched bodice and fluid sweeping skirt, Kate effortlessly commanded attention without stealing the scene, a reminder that she still very much wears the crown of royalty's best dressed.

2 9 Queen Camilla's dazzling tiara moment © Getty Marking a royal first, Queen Camilla beguiled in Queen Alexandra's Diamond Kokoshnik tiara, which hasn't been seen in the public eye for nearly a decade. The royal wore the breathtaking diadem, which was a 25th wedding anniversary gift to Queen Alexandra in 1888 from the 'Ladies of Society' (365 peeresses of the United Kingdom) to the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in honour of the Emir of Qatar's state visit. Dressed in a romantic red velvet gown by Fiona Clare, the royal's beauty was a spectacle in the festive scarlet dress, which featured elegant flared sleeves, a drop waistline and a sophisticated V-neckline.

3 9 Princess Beatrice's beautiful blooming Ascot look © Getty Images © Getty Princess Beatrice stole the show in an elegant floral gown at the most glamorous soirée of the summer. Royal Ascot is an occasion for the style set to see and be seen, and the York princess never fails to deliver a wardrobe of exceptional looks. Understated but impossibly elegant, I love how the Princess chose Zimmermann's 'Matchmaker Floral Linen and Silk Midi Dress' for the fashionable occasion, showing off her personal style while fitting perfectly within the guidelines of the world-famous horse racing event's ever strict dress code. While other royal ladies stayed firmly within the lines of millinery tradition, Princess Beatrice gave her Ascot headwear a contemporary spin, opting instead for a statement headband adorned with swirling florals.

4 9 Princess Charlene of Monaco's Red Cross Ball dress © Pascal Le Segretain Princess Charlene of Monaco's unrivalled elegance and penchant for sharp tailoring has long dubbed her one of the best-dressed royals. Undoubtedly her best look of the year was her ethereal off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown worn to the 75th Monaco Red Cross Ball in July. Channelling a Grecian goddess, the wife of Prince Albert dazzled in her column dress, wearing a Louis Vuitton Bijou clutch bag with gold hardware and a leopard print design, paired with Graff yellow diamond drop earrings.

5 9 Duchess Sophie's blooming Royal Ascot ensemble © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh stood out in a striking floral gown at Royal Ascot in June this year. Opting for a sheer ivory gown adorned with appliqué daisies, Duchess Sophie wore the £3,780 'Keres' dress from Suzannah London. Her showpiece featured a divine fit and flare silhouette, with ivory and gold flowers sewn onto fine Italian tulle with a silk crepe underdress. She paired the elegant gown with an impressive white hat from Jane Taylor and a white leather bag from Strathberry with gold hardware.

6 9 Princess Anne's recycled coat © Chris Jackson The Princess Royal's wardrobe is a masterclass in sustainable style and the royal's thrifty style credentials have long hailed her as an embodiment of circular fashion. Paired with her ability to maintain beautiful garments for several decades, the Princess has been known to recycle clothes first debuted in her twenties, and wearprecious royal jewels that formerly belonged to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. On Easter Sunday, the mother-of-two stepped out wearing a lime-green wool coat that has been in her wardrobe since at least 2015, adding caramel-hued suede boots and accessorising with brown leather gloves and a brown saddle bag.

7 9 Duchess of Sussex's immaculate bow-adorned dress © Getty © PA Images via Getty Images Meghan exuded unrivalled elegance when she stepped out in the 'Ginger' ivory silk dress from Heidi Merrick, elevated with nude court heels from Aquazzura and a white and gold Valentino crossbody bag on a balmy afternoon in April this year. Paired with vintage Chanel jewellery, the Duchess of Sussex's style and sophistication oozed luxury as she cheered on her husband Prince Harry at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale.

8 9 Princess Rajwa's modern monarchy transformation © Alamy Princess Rajwa, daughter-in-law of Queen Rania of Jordan, struck sartorial gold in a belted, all-black ensemble following the birth of her daughter, Princess Iman. The Jordanian royal took a major departure from her usual, pastel-hued aesthetic, opting for a structured jacket cinched at the waist with an oversized leather belt, all whilst debuting her new feathery curtain bangs. The royal's unexpected all-black theme was continued into her accessories with the 'Goji' mini bag from Jil Sander and the 'Marcie 50' leather pumps from Chloe.

9 9 Queen Rania's Jubilee jacket © Instagram/@queenrania Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan redefined the royal dress code when she captivated wearing a sculpted Dior coat to celebrate her husband King Abdullah II's silver jubilee at Raghadan Palace in Amman. The 54-year-old has a penchant for high-designer fashion and often wears pieces that are totally unexpected and off-beat, yet completely mesmerising and royal appropriate.