King Charles' New Year Honours recipients revealed as David Beckham misses out

King Charles' New Year Honours list has been revealed, with the likes of Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire and three-time Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan among the recipients.

Sarah, 60, and Carey, 39, have both been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), with the Coronation Street and Last Tango In Halifax actress calling the recognition an "unexpected delight".

© Getty King Charles III's New Year's Honours list has been revealed

Meanwhile, actor Stephen Fry, former England manager Gareth Southgate and London mayor Sadiq Khan have been knighted in the New Year Honours.

Sir Stephen, known for BBC comedy Blackadder and hosting the quiz show QI, told the PA news agency that he felt "startled and enchanted" after receiving the letter informing him of the knighthood for his services to mental health awareness, the environment and to charity.

© John Phillips/BAFTA Sarah Lancashire has been made CBE

Meanwhile, Sir Gareth, 54, is knighted for services to association football, after leading the Three Lions to the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024, and the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup.

Sir Sadiq, 54, was honoured for political and public service, having been London's mayor since 2016. He said he was "truly humbled" to receive the knighthood.

© Karwai Tang Stephen Fry has been awarded a knighthood

While more than 1,200 people from across the UK received honours, there is one name that didn't make the list that may come as a surprise to fans.

Ex-footballer David Beckham has long been a vocal supporter of the monarchy. After famously waiting 13 hours in line to pay his respects to the late Queen in 2022 and with rumours swirling about a potential knighthood, the absence of David's name is sure to be a big disappointment for the 49-year-old former England player. However, former royal butler Paul Burrell told The Express that it's not a question of if, but when. "He's obviously been fast tracked for a knighthood, but not just yet and they're keeping him just dangling for a while," said Paul.

© Megan Briggs David Beckham was missed off the list

"I think he is an excellent ambassador, not only for charitable foundations, but for our country. I think he's shown his worth, and I'm expecting it. Of course it's going to happen. The question is, when."

Take a look at some of those who have been honoured below.

Athletes who have been honoured

A host of Team GB athletes have been honoured this year after winning 65 medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Runner Keely Hodgkinson, who was named the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year and won gold in the 800 metres in Paris, is made an MBE while mountain biker and two-time Olympic champion Tom Pidcock is made an OBE. Meanwhile, Paralympian Hannah Cockroft becomes a CBE after coming first in the T34 100m and 800m.

Of her royal honour, Keely said: "It's so amazing to be recognised and to have been given this award. This year has been incredibly special for so many reasons and it's such a nice surprise to have beenhonoured in this way. Bring on 2025."

© Getty Keely Hodgkinson is made MBE

Other honoured gold medallists include swimmer Duncan Scott (OBE), sailor Ellie Aldridge (MBE) and rowers Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott, Lauren Henry and Georgie Brayshaw (all MBE).

Elsewhere, former F1 driver and broadcaster Martin Brundle is made an OBE and former Scotland and Liverpool footballer Alan Hansen has been made an MBE.

Actors, writers and creatives who have been honoured

Jacqueline Wilson, the creator of The Tracy Beaker novel series, has been made a Dame Grand Cross (GBE) for services to literature, while Nobel Prize-winning novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro was made Companion of Honour for services to literature.

© Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Alan Titchmarsh is made CBE

Television presenter Alan Titchmarsh has become Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), while actor Eddie Marsan, known for his roles in Back to Black and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). The 56-year-old said he was "shocked, delighted and deeply honoured" to receive the award.

Actress Anne-Marie Duff is made OBE

Presenter and singer Myleene Klass becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), as does Doctor Who star Tom Baker, while Anne Marie-Duff is made OBE for services to drama and actress Anne Reid is made a CBE.

Meanwhile, Broadcaster, author and entrepreneur Loyd Grossman is awarded a knighthood, while radio presenter and DJ Steve Lamacq is made MBE.

Others honoured in the New Year's list

A number of the victims of the Horizon ITV scandal have received honours after campaigning on behalf of wrongfully convicted subpostmasters. Lee Castleton, Jo Hamilton, Christopher Head and Seema Misra are made OBEs for services to justice.

Various political figures were also recognised for their public service, including Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who becomes a dame, and former West Midlands mayor Andy Street, who becomes a knight.

© Yui Mok - PA Images Lee Castleton (L) has been made OBE

The oldest person on the list is 103-year-old World War Two Mosquito pilot Colin Bell, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for charitable fundraising and public speaking.

Former RAF navigator George Kelly, 101, has been made an MBE for his services to the Royal British Legion (RBL) and RAF veterans, while 100-year-old Roy Gibson receives a BEM having been the first director general of the European Space Agency.

The youngest recipients of this year's batch are both 18. Mikayla Beames is awarded a BEM for her fundraising efforts supporting children with cancer, while para-swimmer William Ellard, is made an MBE after winning gold in the S14 200m freestyle at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.