King Charles and Queen Camilla brave the rain for first joint outing of the year

King Charles and Queen Camilla braved the rain as they made their first joint outing of 2025 on Sunday.

The pair were photographed clutching umbrellas as they made their way to a morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the monarch's Norfolk estate, Sandringham.

Wrapping up warm against the chill, Charles, 76, looked smart in a double-breasted tweed coat which he paired with a charcoal-hued suit and a blush pink tie. He slipped on a pair of brown suede brogues and held onto a navy umbrella to protect himself from the downpour.

The monarch was joined by his wife Queen Camilla who radiated country chic in a chocolate brown collared coat, black suede boots and a spectacular fur-trimmed hat. She accessorised with smart leather gloves and carried a black leather handbag with gold hardware.

For a touch of sparkle, the 77-year-old spruced up her look with a glittering brooch and a pair of gold hoop earrings. In a bid to shield her chic outfit from the elements, Camilla also carried a clear, dome-shaped umbrella.

In spite of the rain, the royal couple appeared in high spirits as they mingled with members of the congregation ahead of the service.

Charles and Camilla's first outing of 2025 comes after they celebrated Christmas with members of the royal family. In keeping with tradition, the monarch and his wife led the royals on Christmas Day during the walk to church.

They were joined by the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their two children, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Mike and Zara Tindall and their two daughters.

HELLO! understands that the Queen's children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, also joined the service with their respective children, but arrived privately.

Noticeable absentees were the King's brother, the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Prince Andrew and Sarah remained at Royal Lodge in Windsor amid the scandal surrounding the Duke's links to an alleged Chinese spy. Also absent was Princess Eugenie who spent the festive period with her in-laws.

After the service, it's believed that the royals enjoyed a traditional turkey lunch at Sandringham House. While gifts are typically exchanged on Christmas Day, King Charles and his family unwrapped their festive goodies on Christmas Eve - a tradition adopted through Charles's side of the family which is of German descent.

Known as Heiligabend Bescherung - which translates as Christmas Eve exchanging presents - the tradition was popularised by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.