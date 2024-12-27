Why did Queen Camilla and Princess Kate wear green at Sandringham meet-and-greet?

It was no coincidence that Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales coordinated their festive outfits this year for the traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla and Princess Kate both opted for green garments

Both royals opted for an elegant green ensemble, a unified colour palette that carried deeper meaning than it first appeared. Traditionally, the colour green is used to symbolise vitality, freshness and vibrant health, with the deep forest hue signifying a time of growth and renewal.

For the annual church service, Kate donned an emerald green tailored coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The chic, structured number featured a cinched waist and a timeless silhouette. The festive look was teamed with a Black Watch tartan scarf draped around her neck. Kate completed her outfit with a matching green hat adorned with a stylish bow, a pair of black suede boots and her Grace Han 'Love Letter Top Handle' bag.

© Getty Images Kate looked beautiful in green

The rich tones didn't stop at the garment itself, with Kate also opting for a pair of sparkling 'Daystar Blue Topaz Earrings' from British Fine Jewellery label Robinson Pelham, which retail at £5,995. The shield-shaped drop earrings were encrusted with a half-moon and a luxurious gemstone.

© Getty Images Blue Topaz is a healing stone

Queen Camilla sported a similar look as she donned a belted khaki tailored coat. The earth-toned number featured a stylish collar adorned on either side with a pair of golden broaches. Camilla accessorised her look with a matching green fascinator-style hat, a pair of black leather gloves, and a pair of black suede boots.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla attended the Christmas morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church

Isla Phillips also rocked the hue for the service, while the rest of the family opted for iterations of tartan, navy and red. Princess Charlotte also matched her mother's colour scheme on the day as she donned an emerald-green velvet bow from Beulah in her hair.

The meaningful colour palette comes as no surprise considering the past few difficult months faced by the family in light of both Kate and King Charles' brave battle with cancer this year.

Kate's appearance at Sandringham and the Christmas carol service are part of her phased return to royal duties. Prince William's wife addressed the difficult year in a video released by the couple on Instagram. Kate said: "This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted – of simply loving and being loved."