Zara Tindall turns heads in mini shorts for sun-drenched girl's day out on the Gold Coast

Zara Tindall was the epitome of effortless chic as she stepped out for a relaxed bite to eat at Bumbles Cafe on the Gold Coast with a group of her closest friends.

Taking a break from her duties as Magic Millions Ambassador, the royal embraced the Australian summer in a casual yet stylish ensemble, proving once again that she knows exactly how to master off-duty dressing.

Dressed for the balmy Queensland weather, Zara opted for a pair of white cut-off denim shorts, teamed with a simple black vest top that highlighted her toned arms.

She completed the laid-back look with classic Adidas sneakers and a black 'VALLEY' baseball cap, while carrying her much-loved Aspinall brown leather purse slung across her body.

With a takeaway coffee cup in hand and a radiant smile on her face, the Queen’s granddaughter looked completely at ease as she enjoyed the company of her friends.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Zara is all smiles

The group, who were clearly in high spirits, shared plenty of laughter as they strolled along the waterfront, soaking up the sun and enjoying a leisurely moment together. Zara appeared especially animated, chatting away and checking something on her phone while her friends looked on with smiles.

It’s been a busy week for the equestrian champion, who has been fully immersed in the Magic Millions festivities.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Zara Tindall stunned in mini shorts

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Zara revealed why she and husband Mike Tindall continue to make Australia their second home each January.

"We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year – and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year."

© BACKGRID Zara looked so radiant

Zara also spoke about why she and her family treasure their time Down Under. "Coming out of the cold winter and into the warm heat, and the incredible water temperatures. The Gold Coast is just a great place to be – it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between."

Mike, meanwhile, has been making the most of the fun-filled social events surrounding the prestigious racing carnival. He even indulged in his love of karaoke during the Magic Millions Gold, the first evening race meeting. "Mike was a judge and even had a sing himself – he does love a karaoke opportunity," Zara shared with a laugh.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Zara's low key look is a winner

Aside from socialising, the equestrian star also got the chance to partake in one of her great passions – riding.

She took part in a relaxed beach horse race alongside fellow ambassadors, including Prince Harry’s polo-playing friend Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier.

© BACKGRID Zara on her girl's day out

The exhilarating ride took place along the iconic Surfers Paradise Beach in front of thousands of spectators. While Zara looked every inch the seasoned rider, Mike chose to remain firmly on the sidelines.

© BACKGRID Zara's toned figure on display

"Being smart about leaving things to the experts is where I excel," the former rugby player admitted.

"Riding down the iconic Surfers' Paradise Beach in front of thousands of onlookers looks easy and impressive when the likes of Zara and Nacho jump on board their horses for the exhibition beach gallop on the morning of the Barrier Draw – they are effortless and expert, and it is incredible watching them ride. Believe me, the best place for me is up close on the sideline cheering them on!"

