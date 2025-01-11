Zara Tindall laps up the Australian sun with Meghan Markle's close friend in rare photo

Zara Tindall looked fabulous on Friday as she headed to the Women with Horsepower lunch at The Star on the Gold Coast, where she has been lapping up the Australian sun for the Magic Millions carnival.

Princess Anne's daughter posed alongside a slew of well-dressed friends, and eagle-eyed royal followers will notice that among them was Delfina Blaquier, who happens to be a close friend of Meghan Markle.

© Instagram/Valley Eye Wear Zara was spotted with Delfina Blaquier who wore black and her daughter Aurora who wore a jumpsuit

Who is Delfina Blaquier?

Delfina is the wife of Nacho Figueras, an Argentinian polo player who befriended Prince Harry at a charity polo match in 2007.

© Getty Nacho and his wife share a close bond with Meghan and Prince Harry

The pair have remained close friends with the Duke of Sussex, who introduced his now-wife to the sports star prior to their royal wedding.

© Getty Prince Harry and Nacho go way back

Through their husbands, Meghan and Delfina have forged a close bond, with the Argentine photographer previously referring to the Duchess of Sussex as her 'sister.'

© Getty Delfina has said Meghan is like a "sister" to her

In an exclusive 2022 interview with HELLO!, Delfina revealed that Harry's wife is "stronger than she knows" and a "wonderful" working mum.

© Getty Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier attended Harry and Meghan's wedding

Zara teases their friendship

Delfina and Zara have developed a firm friendship, bonding over their love of horses. She and Zara are patrons of the Magic Millions carnival.

© Instagram Zara and Mike partied at a karaoke event alongside Delfina earlier on the trip

Delfina also shares Zara's sporty streak, as she competed internationally in the women's high jump in the 1990s and by 1998 was a two-time gold medallist at the South American Junior Championships in Athletics.

Zara's stylish look

Both Delfina and Zara looked supremely elegant for the Magic Millions VIP lunch. Prince Harry's cousin swapped her stylish outerwear and suede boots for a totally different look, having been kitted out with a new pair of Valley sunglasses.

She was also wearing a gorgeous shirt dress - the 'Aurelia' style from Rebecca Vallance in the mini length.

The stylish dress featured a vibrant floral print with a striped hem and a belted waistline for an extra cinched look. Her collared garment was teamed with a lovely metallic clutch from Anya Hindmarch and a pair of unexpected shoes – open-toed mules by Tony Bianco, for a laid-back look.

Her sandy blonde hair was styled in a chic updo with one piece pulled out at the front to frame her face. Delfina looked fabulous in a one-shouldered black sundress teamed with flat sandals and a white shoulder bag.