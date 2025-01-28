Prince William's rugged style switch-up that hasn't gone unnoticed

The Prince of Wales has noticeably switched up his look in recent months, opting for a much more relaxed aesthetic.

While Prince William is renowned for rocking razor-sharp suits, he's since veered towards casual outfits with hipster jackets and comfy trainers reigning supreme.

© Getty Images William's style has evolved in recent years

The senior royal's style overhaul is in line with William's desire to be regarded as a royal with a small 'r'. While in Cape Town last year, the royal father-of-three spoke about carrying out royal engagements and said: "I can only describe what I'm trying to do and that's trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation."

He added: "I'm doing it with maybe a smaller r in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it."

© Getty Images The royal has taken a more relaxed approach to fashion

Beyond this, William is passionate about protecting the planet and finding sustainable solutions to better future generations. Over the years, he's demonstrated a commitment to sustainable fashion by opting to wear vintage items and eco-friendly garments.

It's a passion that's been passed down to him by his father King Charles. "I'm one of those people who hate throwing anything away," the monarch told British Vogue in 2020. "Hence, I'd rather have them maintained, even patched if necessary, than to abandon them. The difficulty is, as you get older, you tend to change shape, and its' not so easy to fit into the clothes. I can't bear any waste, including food waste; I'd much rather find another use."

Keep scrolling to discover the future King's new rugged look…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Rugged royal William has been leaning into his passion for the outdoors. For his latest royal visit to Lower Blakemere Farm in Hereford, the heir to the throne fully embraced the countryside-chic aesthetic and wrapped up warm in a smart chocolate-brown waterproof jacket, a herringbone flat cap and sturdy walking boats. In keeping with the relaxed nature of his outfit, he also slipped on a zip-up jumper in deep blue.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Comfort is key Earlier this month, Prince William paid a visit to Liverpool where he visited Tiber Young People's Steering Group, as well as non-profit cycling organisation, Cycle of Life. It was an active royal engagement, with Prince William getting stuck in with bike repairs and a spot of football. King Charles's eldest son dressed suitably for the occasion, opting to wear a thick, forest green shacket, a pair of navy chinos and some dark brown trainers.



3/ 6 © Getty Images The art of layering During a recent charity visit to Centrepoint's Ealing branch, Prince William nailed the art of layering. It's giving 'coastal grandpa' but in the best possible way! Eschewing his trusty blazers and jackets, William chose to wear a button-down blue cardigan which he layered over a denim shirt for added warmth. He kept things simple with a pair of matching navy chinos and rounded off his look with his trusty suede trainers.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Eco warrior William attended the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony looking oh-so dapper dressed in a sleek blazer that had reportedly been sourced "from a local vintage store in London", and some sustainable white trainers from Purified Shoes – an all-natural, toxin-free shoe crafted from Mirum leather (a plastic-free alternative to leather). He whipped out his footwear once again in October to attend a community event in south London. His sporty footwear went down a treat, with one royal follower remarking: "Think he'll be a 'cool' king," while a second noted: "Good to see him a little more dressed down and relaxed."



5/ 6 © Getty Images Going for green On the second day of his Cape Town visit, Prince William was a vision in green. Stepping out to join park rangers and Robert Irwin, the royal donned a boxy khaki-hued jacket which he paired with bottle-green chinos and… you guessed it, his favourite suede trainers.



6/ 6 © Getty Images Bearded look Outfits aside, William has also been switching up his facial hair. In lieu of his typically clean-shaven aesthetic, Princess Kate's husband has recently experimented with a rugged bearded look – a move which quickly left royal fans swooning. When he first debuted his new look, one social media user wrote: "It's proof that a beard can change your life," while a second noted: "He is so handsome with the beard!"

