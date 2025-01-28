Prince William reveals talks he and Princess Kate are starting to have with Prince George

The Prince of Wales has revealed that he and Princess Kate have started to have important conversations about the Holocaust with their eldest son, Prince George.

During commemorations held to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday, Prince William spoke to Polish born Alfred Garwood, who survived Bergen-Belsen as a child, and Bosnian genocide survivor Sabina Kadic-Mackenzie, who now lives in Liverpool.

The couple posed for a photograph with survivors and faith leaders

The royal couple discussed their wish to teach their three children about the Holocaust, with William, 42, saying: "George is getting to the age where he's starting to understand things. So, it's getting interesting to talk to him about what happened."

Earlier in the afternoon, Kate and William joined around 50 Holocaust survivors in the Guildhall. The royal mother-of-three had an emotional reunion with Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank whom she photographed back in 2020.

Kate and Yvonne held hands during their emotional reunion

Kate and Yvonne could be seen sweetly hugging and holding hands, with Yvonne stroking Kate's arm and thanking her for coming. "It was such a treat for me to come and see an old friend," the Princess said. Take a look at their reunion in the video below...

Kate embraced Holocaust survivor Yvonne Bernstein

During the hour-long ceremony, King Charles's son gave a reading which read: "I am honoured to join you today to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and to remember the millions murdered during the Holocaust and in subsequent genocides.

"We also remember those survivors who have lived with scars, both mental and physical. Their bravery, in sharing with us the most harrowing moments of their lives, are extremely powerful and ensure that we never forget. I assure them we never will."

He then read an extract from the book Holocaust Heroes, which told how his great-grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, protected a Jewish family from the Nazis in Athens.

William and Kate also lit candles during the ceremony

William ended the conversation, saying: "It has been a great honour for Catherine and I to join you all today."

For their poignant outing, Prince William looked smart dressed in a navy suit and a white shirt.

Kate, meanwhile, looked elegant wearing a pair of wide-leg black trousers, a black top and a smart blazer. She wore her chocolate brown tresses in tumbling curls and highlighted her features with a palette of warm makeup.

Kate wore an all-black outfit and poignant pearls

She spruced up her look with poignant jewellery, opting to wear a layered vintage pearl necklace and her Bahrain pearl drop earrings which were a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Pearls are thought to resemble tears and have been associated with periods of mourning, making them a suitable gemstone for the sombre occasion.

A quilted Chanel bag and a pair of black pointed pumps completed her look.