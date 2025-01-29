Queen Margrethe makes rare red carpet appearance

Queen Margrethe of Denmark made a rare red carpet appearance on Tuesday, stepping out to attend an event marking the anniversary of The Royal Nordic Old Writing Society.

For the special occasion, the Danish royal, 84, donned a smart embroidered dress which she paired with a fluffy longline coat, a slinky scarf and kitten heels. As for accessories, she spruced up her look with a statement beaded necklace in shades of marine blue and gold, a pair of oversized gold earrings and a bold, blue suede bag.

© Getty Images Queen Margrethe abdicated in January last year

She wore a slick of glossy red lipstick and coated her nails with a high-shine polish in the same vermillion hue.

Following the event, the Danish royal family's official Instagram account shared a carousel of charming pictures, taken by Hanne Juul, including a joyous picture of Queen Margrethe receiving a bunch of beautiful flowers.

The caption read: "The Royal Nordic Old Writing Society was founded in 1825 and can therefore mark its 200th anniversary this year. The company is working to support and spread awareness of Denmark and the rest of the Nordic cultural history in ancient and medieval ages.

"This evening, the anniversary was marked with a series of lectures in the Festival Hall at the National Museum, where Her Majesty Queen Margrethe was the guest of honour."

Royal fans raced to the comments section to share sweet messages, with one writing: "Beautiful Queen!!!" while a second chimed in: "Beautiful Queen beautiful photos!" and a third remarked: "Queen Margrethe a true royal icon for Europe."

© Getty Images Queen Margrethe's wadrobe is bursting with jewel tones

Queen Margrethe abdicated in favour of her son on 14 January 2024, marking an end to her 52-year reign.

Take a look at her best moments in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Margrethe shares incredibly fun video looking back at 52-year reign to Cindi Lauper's 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun'

The Danish royal made a dazzling appearance on 1 January at the New Year's Gala Dinner held at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

It marked the first time that King Frederik and his wife Queen Mary had hosted the gala dinner since Frederik kicked off his reign in January 2024.

© Getty Images Queen Margrethe wore a flowing sky-blue dress

For the glitzy occasion, the former monarch donned a sky-blue velvet gown and a cosy chocolate-hued jacket. She donned a sparkling tiara for added glamour and slipped on a pair of silver heels. As for accessories, Queen Margrethe glittered in mesmerising sapphire earrings.

They were joined by a cluster of royals including Princess Marie and Prince Joachim and King Frederik and his wife Queen Mary. Dressed to the nines, the Danish Queen wore a sublime forest green velvet gown featuring chic lace sleeves. She secured her flowing locks in a half-up, half-down hairdo and also wore the 'Danish Emerald Parure' tiara which was commissioned in 1840 for King Chrisitan VII's wife, Caroline Matilda of England.

© Getty Images The royal couple hosted their first New Year's gala dinner

King Frederik, meanwhile, looked smart in military dress. The couple were joined by their eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, who looked dapper in black tie.