The 'York Boycott' and Prince Andrew's challenging year ahead - exclusive

The end of the year has been particularly difficult for the Duke of York and his family, following revelations of his connections to an alleged Chinese ‘spy’ named Yang Tengbo.

Prince Andrew made headlines two weeks ago when it emerged that Mr Tengbo had lost an appeal against his ban from entering the UK on national security grounds. The 50-year-old businessman was reportedly afforded "an unusual degree of trust" by Andrew, even attending the Duke’s 60th birthday party in 2020 and gaining access to three royal palaces.

© Getty Images Prince Andrew has been linked to a supposed Chines spy

In this week’s episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emily Nash are joined by The Sun’s royal editor, Matt Wilkinson, who predicts that 2025 could be an even tougher year for the Duke.

“I find this week thoroughly depressing,” Matt says during the episode, as he details Andrew’s current predicament. He also highlights the worrying fact that letters presented in court this month - allegedly exchanged “between him and this spy, or his staff and this spy” - date back only three years.

Discussing the Duke’s absence from key family Christmas gatherings, including the Buckingham Palace lunch and the Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham, Matt observes: “I was wondering whether this is almost a York boycott of Christmas.” He adds: “If you start thinking about it, this whole family may have fallen out, possibly with the rest of the royals.”

© Shutterstock Prince Andrew was not invited to the Buckingham Palace lunch this week

Emily Nash reflects on Sarah, Duchess of York’s pivotal role in easing tensions, noting her efforts to mediate between Andrew and his brother, King Charles. Emily also reveals insights into why Sarah shares a good relationship with Queen Camilla, which has become increasingly significant.

© Getty Images Sarah has been supporting Prince Andrew

Elsewhere in the episode, the podcast takes a retrospective look at 2024’s top royal moments and explores why the Princess of Wales may not resume her official duties in the same way she previously undertook them.