Queen Rania is every inch the doting grandmother as she celebrates royal first with baby Iman
Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa welcomed their daughter in August

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Queen Rania of Jordan is embracing her role as a grandmother in the most modern way! The Jordanian royal shared a delightful milestone this week as her granddaughter, baby Iman, attended her very first "Zoom board meeting".

In a new photo shared on Instagram on Friday, Queen Rania looked every inch the proud grandmother as she shared this personal and lighthearted moment with the world. 

"Baby Iman's first Zoom board meeting earlier this week," she wrote in the caption. 

The precious snapshot showed Queen Rania, 54, holding her granddaughter while she engaged in a video call at her desk.

Baby Iman is the first grandchild for Queen Rania and her husband King Abdullah, 62. 

Their eldest son, Crown Prince Hussein, and his wife, Princess Rajwa, welcomed their bundle of joy back in August. 

News of their baby's arrival was confirmed in an official statement from the Royal Hashemite Court which in part read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman." 

Queen Ranis holding a baby while speaking to King Abdullah© Queen Rania
Rania loves being a grandmother

Shortly after the couple welcomed their first child together, Queen Rania penned a heartfelt message on social media which read: "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. 

"May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment." 

Since the birth, Queen Rania has shared a few treasured photos of the newest addition to the royal family. In one earlier image, the Queen of Jordan was seen sitting with her husband, King Abdullah, with the two deep in conversation. 

Crown Prince Hussein in a suit and turban and Princess Rajwa in a yellow dress© Handout
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa became parents in August

But in this intimate shot, Rania was seen holding little Iman, and in her caption, it was clear how besotted the royal was with the new arrival. 

"So much cuteness in my arms," Rania commented alongside the precious photo. Iman, who shares her name with her name with two other members of the Jordanian royal family, resides at Hashemite Palace with both her parents.

