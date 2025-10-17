Duchess Sophie is the ultimate royal fashionista in striking ra-ra skirt alongside Lady Louise

The Duchess of Edinburgh seldom puts a foot wrong when it comes to her sartorial portfolio, and there is one fashion moment in particular that left us seriously inspired. Cast your mind back to 2022. Sophie, her husband Prince Edward, and children Lady Louise Windsor and son James, Earl of Wessex, were attending the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and the Duchess looked incredibly chic, wearing a fabulous ra-ra skirt. The piece in question was a ra-ra style maxi skirt from royally-loved brand Me+EM. The navy blue piece, which was adorned with blue flowers, was paired with a flattering navy blue blouse. Meanwhile, Lady Louise looked elegant alongside her mother, wearing a blue dress covered in pink and purple flowers.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edniburgh had a ra-ra moment in 2022

Royally ra-ra

Sophie's ra-ra moment is just one of the many times members of the British royal family have taken inspiration from the iconic 80s trend. In 2018, the Princess of Wales opted for a splash of ra-ra during a royal outing with Prince William during a royal visit to the University College London. The piece in question was a Paule Ka skirt suit that she had worn many times before. The burgundy skirt made one half of a fabulously stylish co-ord, the future Queen wearing the mini skirt with a cropped blazer-style jacket in the same berry hue.

© WireImage Kate looked fabulous in her ra-ra skirt in 2018

Meanwhile, back in 2011, Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, had her very own ra-ra moment while stepping out at the wedding of Lady Katie Percy to Patrick Valentine at St Michael's church in Alnwick, Northumberland. Pippa, who was then 28, opted for a fabulous ra-ra style coat dress which showed off the flawless sun tan she had at the time. The mother-of-three completed her look with a hot pink lace gown and a matching hat, completing her look with a pair of classic black suede stilettos.

© UK Press via Getty Images Pippa wore a fabulous ra-ra coat dress in 2012 when she attended a friend's wedding

But it isn't just the British royals who have a penchant for the world of ra-ra. Princess Charlene of Monaco wasn't shy in embracing her ra-ra moment when she attended a new Louis Vuitton boutique opening during Paris Fashion Week in 2012. Her version of the trend took the fabulous form of a midnight blue mini-dress. The satin skirt section of the look featured a tulle underlayer and was cut above the knee.

© Getty Princess Charlene chose a ra-ra mini skirt back in 2012

For her accessories, the princess carried a ruffled satin clutch, slipped on a pair of diamond earrings and completed her look with peep-toe stilettos.