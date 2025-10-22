Princess Alexandra's mother celebrates birth of a new grandchild: 'What a great joy'

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg is a proud grandmother! The 69-year-old royal celebrated the birth of her and Grand Duke Henri's ninth grandchild on Oct. 21. Over on her personal Instagram, Maria Teresa shared a photo of her daughter Princess Alexandra and son-in-law Nicolas Bagory. Alongside the image, she wrote (translated to English): "What a great joy for my husband and I to welcome our 9th grandchild!"

Maria Teresa also included the statement that was issued by the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg to announce the baby’s birth: "Princess Alexandra and Monsieur Nicolas Bagory are pleased to inform you of the birth of their son Hélie, Friday, October 17, 2025. Their daughter Victoire joins this great joy."

© Instagram Maria Teresa celebrated the birth of her ninth grandchild with a post on Instagram

The arrival of Luxembourg’s newest royal family member was announced four days after his birth. Hélie is Alexandra and Nicolas' second child. The couple became first-time parents in May of 2024. Their daughter Victoire was born less than a month after their first wedding anniversary.

© Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage Hélie is Henri and Maria Teresa's ninth grandchild

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg revealed in May that Henri and Maria Teresa's only daughter was expecting her second child. "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that Princess Alexandra and Mr. Nicolas Bagory are expecting their second child," the Grand Ducal Court said, translated to English. "The birth is expected in the fall. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and members of both families join in the joy of their children."

© Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory were out on Oct. 3 for the abdication of Grand Duke Henri and Prince Guillaume's accession to the throne

Alexandra's baby bump was on display earlier this month as she stepped out for her father Grand Duke Henri’s abdication and her eldest brother Prince Guillaume’s accession to the throne.

Hélie is the former Grand Duke and Grand Duchess' ninth grandchild. Henri and Maria Teresa are also grandparents to Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stéphanie's two boys, Prince Charles and Prince François, as well as Prince Félix and Princess Claire's three kids, Princess Amalia, Prince Liam and Prince Balthazar, and Prince Louis' sons Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah.

In an interview with historian Laurence Debray, published this past April, Maria Teresa shared that she was looking forward to seeing her "grandchildren grow up" in the next chapter of her life. She said: "I was lucky enough to have two grandmothers who played a key role in my development and I know how decisive that is. So it's very important to me to be there for my grandchildren and to nurture a relationship of trust with them."