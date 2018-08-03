Royal news: the sweet nicknames Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and other family members have

We may know them by their official titles, but behind the scenes the royals have their own fun nicknames for each other. Did you know the Duchess of Cambridge was nicknamed "Squeak" at school, and later the "Princess-in-waiting" by her Marlborough College school friends – long before she actually met Prince William?
And can you guess which royal went by the name "Spike" on Facebook, and how the Queen got her sweet moniker "Lilibet"?
Click through our gallery to discover the endearing names the British royal family are called by their nearest and dearest, starting with Meghan Markle...
She may be known as "Meg" by Prince Harry and her friends, but to her mum Doria Ragland, the Duchess of Sussex will always be "flower". In her now-closed Instagram account, Meghan used to share plenty photos of flowers (including her favourite - peonies) and once revealed in a post: "My mum has always called me 'flower'. Nickname since I was a little girl."
As for her dad Thomas Markle, Meghan revealed that he calls her "bean". In a sweet Father's Day post from 2016, the former actress thanked her dad for "my work ethic, my love of Busby Berkeley films & club sandwiches, for teaching me the importance of handwritten thank you notes, and for giving me that signature Markle nose." She signed the post: "I love you xo - Bean."