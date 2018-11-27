They're usually in work mode when they're out and about on public engagements, which means being on their best behaviour and maintaining professionalism. But sometimes the royal family can't help losing the composure they're so known for and bursting into fits of giggles.
Fans love it when the royals let their guard down. Some of the best photos are taken during these candid, more relaxed moments, so we've decided to round up the most heartwarming snaps, starting with…
Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry
Before the 'Fab Four', William, Kate and Harry would carry out some official duties as a trio. Here, the royals are pictured attending The Charities Forum in London in 2015. They had a go at 'Welly Wanging,' which involves throwing wellies at a plastic model in the hope that it will topple. Competitive William, Kate and Harry each went for it, with the Duke of Cambridge proving the champion.