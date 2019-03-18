﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Queen, Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall unite at baby Lena's christening - see all the pictures

The royals celebrated Lena Tindall's christening this weekend

...
The Queen, Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall unite at baby Lena's christening - see all the pictures
You're reading

The Queen, Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall unite at baby Lena's christening - see all the pictures

1/9
Next

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Mike and Zara Tindall at baby Lena's christening
meghan harry at christening lena tindall
1/9

The Queen was among the few guests who attended a private service for Lena Tindall's christening over the weekend. The small ceremony was held at St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire, and was also attended by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Anne. Proud parents Mike and Zara Tindall were seen leaving the church with their little girl after the service. However, notable absences included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Philip.

MORE: Meghan Markle's intimate moments with royal family revealed

It has also been reported that father-to-be Harry has been given the honour of becoming Lena’s godfather, so no doubt it was an even more special day for the royal. The Rev Dr Gerald South, the priest who conducted the ceremony, told Daily Mail the service was "lovely". Lena was born on 18 June 2018 at the Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire. She is the second and youngest child of Zara and former England rugby player Mike, who are also proud parents to five-year-old Mia Tindall. Click through the gallery to see more pictures from the special day...

Copyright: Andrew Lloyd

the queen lena tindall christening
2/9

The Queen wore a chic tweed coat for the service. Her appearance at the christening may come as a surprise, since she did not attend Prince Louis' service in July.

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

Copyright: Andrew Lloyd

meghan markle prince harry christening lena
3/9

Expectant mother Meghan looked lovely in a 1950s Christian Dior coat in chocolate brown silk – the chic piece featured sparkling statement buttons and a retro high neckline. The pregnant Duchess completed her look with a navy blue beret, thought to be another version of the Stephen Jones hat she wore to 2018's Commonwealth Service, and her Victoria Beckham Vanity Box bag.

MORE: 6 fun activities Prince Harry and Meghan's children can do in Windsor

Copyright: Andrew Lloyd

meghan markle vintage dior christening lena
4/9

Prince Harry and Meghan are preparing for the arrival of their first child this spring. The royal couple have both expressed their excitement at becoming parents, and there is no doubt that their baby will have an incredible life with them. In their early years, he or she will be living in Windsor, with Harry and Meghan set to move to Frogmore Cottage in the next few weeks.

Copyright: Andrew Lloyd

prince harry godfather lena christening
5/9

It was announced in November that Harry and Meghan would relocate to Windsor rather than stay at Kensington Palace as originally expected.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's spooky Windsor neighbours revealed

Copyright: Andrew Lloyd

zara tindall christening lena
6/9

Mum Zara also looked beautiful, wearing a wool coat, a raspberry pink hat and matching heels.

MORE: Zara Tindall shows first glimpse of baby Lena in stunning new photos

Copyright: Andrew Lloyd

mike tindall lena christening
7/9

Doting dad Mike seen carrying baby Lena from the church after the low-key service.

READ: How Meghan Markle is spending her time privately before going on maternity

Copyright: Andrew Lloyd

princess anne lena christening
8/9

For the service, proud grandmother Princess Anne opted for a classic camel coat.

READ: Prince Andrew and Princess Anne make big changes to their teams

captain phillips christening lena
9/9

Zara's dad Captain Mark Phillips was also in attendance.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

Copyright: Andrew Lloyd

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...