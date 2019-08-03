﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Princess Anne enjoys granny duty as Mia and Lena join Mike and Zara Tindall at horse trials

The family enjoyed their second day at the trials

...
Princess Anne enjoys granny duty as Mia and Lena join Mike and Zara Tindall at horse trials
You're reading

Princess Anne enjoys granny duty as Mia and Lena join Mike and Zara Tindall at horse trials

1/10
Next

The touching special gift Duchess Meghan sent to her British Vogue contributors
granny-day-out-1
1/10

Princess Anne played the dutiful granny on Saturday when she accompanied her daughter, Zara Tindall, and her grandchildren to the second day of the Gatcombe Festival of Eventing in Gloucestershire. It was a family event all round as they were also joined by Zara's husband Mike and their two children Mia, five, and little one-year-old Lena – who took her first public steps at the event on Friday. Their cousin Savannah Phillips also joined in on the fun and at one point was pictured guiding little Lena along as she toddled around the festival site again. See all the gorgeous photos from their family day out...

granny-day-out-2
2/10

Little Lena looked adorable in her pink dungarees as she sweetly clung to mum Zara as they looked around the festival. The little tot, who was born last June, hasn't been seen out in public much since her birth so onlookers were thrilled with the opportunity to see the sweet royal toddler, who is just getting confident on her feet. 

granny-day-out-3
3/10

Mike was missing from day one of the festival but turned up for the second round. He doted on his daughters and made sure his eldest, Mia, didn't feel left out as he sweetly scooped her up into his arms.

Keep scrolling for more images of Princess Anne and her grandchildren...

granny-day-out-4
4/10

Cousin Savannah Phillips, eight, was seen gently guiding little Lena around the site as she gets used to walking. Savannah is very fond of her cousins and made fabulous headlines at Trooping the Colour in 2018, when she stole the show, pulling funny faces and teasing Prince George and Princess Charlotte

granny-day-out-5
5/10

When the walking got too much for Lena, dad Mike gave her a great view of the horses as she sat on his shoulders. The pair are two peas in a pod, with pretty Lena having inherited her dad's eyes and facial features. 

MORE: Duchess Meghan reveals her favourite exercise class – and it's not yoga

granny-day-out-6
6/10

Not to be outdone, mum Zara had a turn with Lena on her shoulders too. Lena's middle name is Elizabeth, in a sweet tribute to the Queen, who Zara is very close to. 

granny-day-out-7
7/10

Princess Anne took the reigns as she spent time with her grandchildren, Mia, Savannah, and Isla Phillips, giving the parents a short break from keeping a watchful eye over them. It's quite the tradition for the Princess Royal to spend time with her grandchildren at Gatcombe Park. Back in 2013, when Savannah was close to Mia's age now, Princess Anne had a lot of fun looking after her little granddaughter. 

granny-day-out-8
8/10

Little Mia still looks completely fascinated by horses, despite her mum being an Olympic-winning equestrian. A love of animals definitely appears to run in the family. 

MORE: This is how Meghan Markle will spend her 38th birthday this weekend

granny-day-out-9
9/10

And little Lena seems to have inherited a horse love too - crowds enjoyed this sweet moment when Lena, holding a soft toy horse, took off for a speedy wander on her own - thank heavens her mother Zara is quick on her toes! 

granny-day-out-10
10/10

Princess Anne looked super chic in her neutral colours as she spent some time taking in the sights alone

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...