﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

All the times Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton were the ultimate Fab Four

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have embarked on a new life in North America

...
All the times Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton were the ultimate Fab Four
You're reading

All the times Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton were the ultimate Fab Four

1/10
Next

The Queen reaches an impressive new milestone in her reign
fab four christmas 2017
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

It's been over two years since the Fab Four was born, with the newly engaged Prince Harry taking his future wife Meghan Markle to church alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Following the news of their engagement, the two royal couples vowed to collaborate on projects close to their hearts - delighting royal watchers from across the globe.

GALLERY: 8 times the royals enjoyed a cuddle in the rain

Since then, Prince Harry and Meghan have been pictured with Prince William and Kate on a handful of occasions. However, as we prepare for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from the UK, here at HELLO!, we take a look back at their amazing Fab Four moments.

Christmas Day, December 2017

Royal fan Karen Anvil made headlines after she took an incredible photo of Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan in Christmas 2017. It was the couples' first outing at Sandringham together and Meghan's first experience of a royal Christmas. Karen's photo of the Fab Four smiling directly at her made the cover of HELLO! magazine and other publications and newspapers.

royal forum fab four
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Royal Foundation Forum event, February 2018

On their first official joint appearance together, the two royal couples' friendship was clear to see. They were all smiles as they took to the stage at the Royal Foundation Forum. The event was themed 'Making a Difference Together', and was designed to showcase programmes run by The Royal Foundation, including causes close to them, such as Heads Together and the Invictus Games.

MORE: Who is inside Duchess Kate's inner circle?

royals commonwealth day service 2018
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Commonwealth Day service, March 2018

One month later, the "Fab Four" were back together again. The four young royals arrived at Westminster Abbey in a group to attend the Commonwealth Day service. Meanwhile, Meghan's attendance at the service marked a major milestone for the then bride-to-be, as it was the first time she took part in an official event with the Queen.

GALLERY: The most beautiful royal weddings of all time

trooping the colour royal family 2018
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Trooping the Colour, June 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan looked picture perfect as they attended their first Trooping the Colour as a married couple. They joined Prince William and Kate and the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet crowds and watch the spectacular RAF flypast - this was Meghan's first appearance on the iconic balcony.

MORE: Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? See his squad here

centenary of the raf fab four
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Centenary of the RAF, July 2018

The following month, the two royal couples were reunited as they arrived together at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the Royal Air Force's centenary year. The service was then followed by a Buckingham Palace royal salute and a flypast.

MORE: Who are Prince William's most trusted friends?

kate middleton meghan markle chatting royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, October 2018

Just days before Prince Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy news, they joined Prince William and Kate at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The four were seen sat in their pews having a great catch up before the ceremony took place St George's Chapel.

MORE: A look back at all the iconic royal wedding kisses through the years

fab four centenary armistice
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

The Centenary of WW1 Armistice, November 2018

The two couples joined other members of the royal family at a special service, which was held at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Armistice. The appearance comes shortly after the royals were at the Cenotaph to honour the country's war heroes on Remembrance Sunday. The Dukes and Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex were seen talking together after the service ended.

GALLERY: The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

fab four christmas 2018
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Christmas Day, December 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan arrived arm-in-arm alongside Prince William and Kate. Meghan, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, looked delighted to be celebrating Christmas at Sandringham.

GALLERY: The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

fab four commonwealth day 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Commonwealth Day service, March 2019

Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan, were among the royals to attend the Commonwealth Day service last year. Kate and Meghan brought the glamour, arriving in style alongside their husbands. The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed to the nines in a bold red coat, while her sister-in-law Meghan, who was heavily pregnant, looked radiant in a pristine white coat, black-and-white dress and white hat.

READ: A closer look into the Queen's close bond with Meghan Markle

fab four final appearance
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Commonwealth Day service, March 2020

On Monday, Meghan and Prince Harry attended the 2020 Commonwealth Day service with senior royals at Westminster Abbey – their last official engagement before they step back from royal duties on 31 March. In contrast to last year's event, the couple were shown to their seats and did not wait at the Abbey's great west door for the procession at the start of the ceremony. Perhaps in acknowledgment of the Sussexes' final outing, Prince William and Kate also opted not to walk in the procession.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...