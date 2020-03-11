It's been over two years since the Fab Four was born, with the newly engaged Prince Harry taking his future wife Meghan Markle to church alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Following the news of their engagement, the two royal couples vowed to collaborate on projects close to their hearts - delighting royal watchers from across the globe.
GALLERY: 8 times the royals enjoyed a cuddle in the rain
Since then, Prince Harry and Meghan have been pictured with Prince William and Kate on a handful of occasions. However, as we prepare for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from the UK, here at HELLO!, we take a look back at their amazing Fab Four moments.
Christmas Day, December 2017
Royal fan Karen Anvil made headlines after she took an incredible photo of Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan in Christmas 2017. It was the couples' first outing at Sandringham together and Meghan's first experience of a royal Christmas. Karen's photo of the Fab Four smiling directly at her made the cover of HELLO! magazine and other publications and newspapers.