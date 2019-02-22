﻿
17 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

When royal children get the giggles and can't stop laughing - see adorable photos

Adorable!

When royal children get the giggles and can't stop laughing - see adorable photos
You're reading

When royal children get the giggles and can't stop laughing - see adorable photos

1/17
Next

Online food delivery services available over lockdown: From Tesco and Asda to Aldi and Sainsburys
Ainhoa Barcelona
louis-birthday-giggle
Photo: © Custom
1/17

They may be members of the royal family with a duty to serve their Queen and country, but youngsters like Prince George and Princess Charlotte are just children at the end of the day!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always made it clear that they wish to give their sons and daughter as normal a childhood as possible, which means plenty of time outdoors, family outings, trips to the petting zoo, museums and more.

Even though they're learning the royal ropes, playtime and fresh air are just as valued. Let's take a look at the sweetest carefree photos of George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as their cousins Mia Tindall and Savannah and Isla Phillips.

WATCH: Meet the Queen's adorable great-grandchildren - the next generation of the royal family

Prince Louis couldn't contain his giggles as he covered his hands in paint. This was one of several photos the Duchess of Cambridge took to mark her youngest child's second birthday on 23 April 2020. The royal toddler showed off his handiwork in the form of a rainbow handprint and got to smear the paint all over his face!

george-charlotte-giggle-cowes
Photo: © Getty Images
2/17

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked mischievous as they joined their parents, William and Kate, at the King's Cup sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight in August 2019. The royal siblings were spotted giggling with a friend as they went to greet their mum and dad after the race. Princess Charlotte also cheekily poked her tongue out at her grandfather, Michael Middleton.

MORE: Cutest royal toddler photos! From Princess Charlotte to Mia Tindall and Princess Estelle

princess-charlotte-laughing-polo
Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

In the summer of 2018, Kate took her children to a day out at the polo. Leaving newborn baby Louis at home, the Duchess enjoyed some bonding time with her elder children, while also cheering on Prince William who was competing in the charity match.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's guide to parenting like a royal

princess-charlotte-laughing-polo-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

Charlotte, who looked adorable in a pink dress and shades, kept her mum entertained by dancing and doing somersaults.

prince-george-baby-smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
5/17

This has to be our favourite photo of Prince George as a baby! The little boy hugged his mum tightly during their tour of Australia. George was just eight months old and rumour has it, Kate loved the photo so much that she had it printed and framed.

mia-mike-tindall
Photo: © Rex
6/17

Zara and Mike Tindall's elder daughter Mia is one of the happiest young royals. The little girl, who turned five in January, is regularly pictured on the equestrian circuit, usually playing with her dad as they cheer on mum.

mia-tindall-laughing
Photo: © Rex
7/17

She's the queen of giggles!

charlotte-prince-george-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Prince George and Princess Charlotte occasionally see their cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips when time suits. Their bond was clear to see at last year's Trooping the Colour, when Savannah, eight, kept her younger cousins in check.

savannah-phillips-running
Photo: © Rex
9/17

Savannah as a little girl, running away from dad Peter Phillips!

savannah-phillips
Photo: © Rex
10/17

And as a tiny toddler, being carried by auntie Zara Tindall. Savannah's mum Autumn Phillips had her hands full with baby Isla.

prince-george-trooping-tongue
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

Too young to stand on the balcony at Trooping the Colour, Prince George's nanny made sure her royal charge didn't miss out on the action. The future King watched the celebrations, including an impressive flypast, from the window.

princess-charlotte-smiling-snowflakes
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

Charlotte has always been a smiley little Princess, even as a baby!

prince-george-australia-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

George looked completely taken by a toy bilby during his visit to Taronga Zoo Sydney – adorable!

prince-george-official-portrait
Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

He's been the King of cheeky smiles ever since he was a tiny tot.

prince-george-laughing-clown
Photo: © Getty Images
15/17

George looked like he was having the time of his life during a children's tea party in Canada. The youngster was tickled pink by the man making balloons.

prince-george-making-charlotte-laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

Showing who's boss, the little Prince also had a great time teasing his sister Charlotte by blowing bubbles in her face.

prince-george-polo-smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

There's never a dull moment with George. He certainly keeps his mum Kate on her toes!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...