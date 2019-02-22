They may be members of the royal family with a duty to serve their Queen and country, but youngsters like Prince George and Princess Charlotte are just children at the end of the day!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always made it clear that they wish to give their sons and daughter as normal a childhood as possible, which means plenty of time outdoors, family outings, trips to the petting zoo, museums and more.
Even though they're learning the royal ropes, playtime and fresh air are just as valued. Let's take a look at the sweetest carefree photos of George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as their cousins Mia Tindall and Savannah and Isla Phillips.
WATCH: Meet the Queen's adorable great-grandchildren - the next generation of the royal family
Prince Louis couldn't contain his giggles as he covered his hands in paint. This was one of several photos the Duchess of Cambridge took to mark her youngest child's second birthday on 23 April 2020. The royal toddler showed off his handiwork in the form of a rainbow handprint and got to smear the paint all over his face!