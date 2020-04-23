Archie Harrison
Meghan revealed her adorable nickname for her baby son during the Sussexes' tour of Africa, as little Archie took part in his first official royal engagement. A video from the day shows Meghan with Archie in her arms, saying, "Say hello! Hello, hi!" before realising he is dribbling and exclaiming, "Oh, Bubba!" The Duchess again appeared to use the nickname in a video shared on Harry and Meghan's Instagram Stories, as the trio walked to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.
During their informal meeting, Meghan further revealed that her baby son likes to flirt! Little Archie let out a giggle when Thandeka laughed, prompting his proud mum to ask, "Is that funny?" Thandeka remarked that Archie appeared to understand what Meghan was asking, to which Prince Harry said, "I think he knows exactly what is going on." "You like me best, yes?" Thandeka asked Archie. "Oh, you like the ladies better, yeah?" "He likes to flirt!" Meghan agreed.
