Normally the summer would indicate the start of the polo season for the royals, but this year's plans have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales both played polo in their younger years, while the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex still like to compete in charity cup matches.
The action on the sidelines is just as lively and the Duchess of Cambridge has been pictured in the past running after her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they watch their dad William play. Kate has been her husband's biggest supporter at the polo since their university days.
In recent years, we've also seen Meghan Markle cheer on her future husband Harry in 2017, before they made their official debut as newlyweds at the polo the following year and in 2019, as parents with baby Archie.
Take a trip down memory lane with the best photos of the royals at the polo.
Then American actress Meghan was spotted with Harry's friends as they watched him play in a polo match in Ascot in May 2017. She looked chic in a white Babaton Keith Jacket by Aritzia and a black ruffled midi dress from designer Antonio Beradi, with a pair of stylish sunglasses.