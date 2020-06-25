The Duchess of Cambridge's hands-on approach to parenting has seen her take many gorgeous photos of her three children. And on special occasions such as birthdays and first days at school, Kate delights fans by sharing a few of her snaps with the public. She started the tradition back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte, instead of hiring a photographer.
Kate, who studied history of art at university, had a passion for photography long before she joined the royal family. Her official profile on the British monarchy's website notes her love of taking pictures.
"Other hobbies include more recreational sports such as hill walking, tennis, sailing, swimming, and the arts, including photography and painting," the profile reads. "The Duchess's enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents."
Let's take a look at some of Kate's best work, starting with the gorgeous series of photos she took to mark Prince William's 38th birthday and Father's Day on Sunday 21 June 2020.
The Duchess of Cambridge got behind the camera lens to capture a series of family photos of her husband and their three children playing together. In the first image, the foursome pose together on the swing that Prince Charles gifted to his son and daughter-in-law on their wedding day, in the grounds of Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Youngest child Louis sits on William's lap, while daughter Charlotte confidently stands on the swing seat, with her arms around her dad. Eldest son George stands behind his father and youngest siblings, beaming at his mother.
