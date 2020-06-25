﻿
24 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Inside Kate Middleton's family album: see photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate recently shared new images of Prince William and their children

Inside Kate Middleton's family album: see photos of George, Charlotte and Louis
You're reading

Inside Kate Middleton's family album: see photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

1/24
Next

Inside Kate Middleton's family album: see photos of George, Charlotte and Louis
Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon
william-birthday
Photo: © Custom
1/24

The Duchess of Cambridge's hands-on approach to parenting has seen her take many gorgeous photos of her three children. And on special occasions such as birthdays and first days at school, Kate delights fans by sharing a few of her snaps with the public. She started the tradition back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte, instead of hiring a photographer.

Kate, who studied history of art at university, had a passion for photography long before she joined the royal family. Her official profile on the British monarchy's website notes her love of taking pictures.

"Other hobbies include more recreational sports such as hill walking, tennis, sailing, swimming, and the arts, including photography and painting," the profile reads. "The Duchess's enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents."

Let's take a look at some of Kate's best work, starting with the gorgeous series of photos she took to mark Prince William's 38th birthday and Father's Day on Sunday 21 June 2020.

The Duchess of Cambridge got behind the camera lens to capture a series of family photos of her husband and their three children playing together. In the first image, the foursome pose together on the swing that Prince Charles gifted to his son and daughter-in-law on their wedding day, in the grounds of Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Youngest child Louis sits on William's lap, while daughter Charlotte confidently stands on the swing seat, with her arms around her dad. Eldest son George stands behind his father and youngest siblings, beaming at his mother.

READ: Royal family album: see Prince William's sweet dad moments with George, Charlotte and Louis

william-kids-birthday
Photo: © Custom
2/24

A second action shot shows the royal youngsters clamber on top of grinning dad William, their faces caught mid-giggle as they play.

MORE: When royals make their debut at one of the Queen's favourite events, Trooping the Colour

cambridges-william-birthday
Photo: © Custom
3/24

A third image released by Kensington Palace later in the day to thank everyone for William's birthday wishes, shows another sweet moment between the royal dad and his children. Charlotte wraps her arms around her father, while William embraces his two sons, who are both pictured laughing at one another.

charlotte-portrait
Photo: © Custom
4/24

Kate took a series of photos to mark Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday on 2 May 2020.

Charlotte, in a pretty checked Zara dress, smiles straight into the camera as she sits on a hay bale for a portrait. And another three pictures taken by Kate revealed how the royals and their children were doing their bit to help their community during the coronavirus lockdown.

READ: Meet the Queen's adorable great-grandchildren - the next generation of the royal family

charlotte-packing-bags
Photo: © Custom
5/24

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis spent an afternoon making batches of fresh pasta, filling at least a dozen bags to deliver along with food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham.

MORE: Kate Middleton reveals special tradition she's started for her children's birthdays

charlotte-aged-five
Photo: © Custom
6/24

The Cambridges helped to pack up a van and spent around two and a half hours out doing deliveries. The little Princess, affectionately known as Lottie to her family, was pictured helping to load the food parcels. 

MORE: Royals at 5! See the cutest photos of Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Mia Tindall and more

princess-charlotte-delivery
Photo: © Custom
7/24

Charlotte, holding a packet of homemade pasta, knocked on the door of one resident to deliver the food parcels. Can you spot William and photographer mum Kate's reflections in the window?

charlotte-pasta
8/24

Kate later released this beautiful portrait of her daughter proudly holding a packet of homemade pasta, tied with a straw bow. 

louis-birthday
Photo: © Custom
9/24

The Duchess captured these amazing snaps of her youngest son, Prince Louis, getting messy with paint at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall earlier in April 2020. Louis, who was celebrating his second birthday, was dressed smartly in a £12 checked shirt from supermarket Sainsbury's.

louis-paint-hands
Photo: © Custom
10/24

The second snap shows the cheeky royal reaching out to mum Kate behind the camera lens with coloured paint all over his hands. Miraculously, his shirt stayed clean!

louis-hands-face
Photo: © Custom
11/24

You could tell from the third image that Prince Louis was desperate to daub the paint all over his face…

MORE: Everything we know about Prince Louis as he celebrates his second birthday

louis-rainbow-hands
Photo: © Custom
12/24

Kate earned relatable parent points with the final images, as she captioned them "Instagram vs Reality." The first photo shows Louis' rainbow-coloured palms as he proudly holds up his hands for his mum to capture…

louis-paint-face
Photo: © Custom
13/24

And here's the reality! Louis finally gets to put the paint on his face with adorably funny results!

royal baby prince louis first official portrait
Photo: © PA
14/24

This tender snap of Prince Louis at home at Kensington Palace was taken on 26 April 2018, just three days after his birth. A statement from the palace read: "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."

prince louis and princess charlotte official portrait
Photo: © PA
15/24

The second portrait showed the newborn and birthday girl Princess Charlotte, who turned three when this photo was taken. Charlotte sweetly kisses her baby brother on the head, wearing the same blue cardigan that Prince George wore in 2016.

princess charlotte nursery picture
Photo: © PA
16/24

Proud mother Kate marked Princess Charlotte's first day of nursery school with a pair of adorable new portraits in which the youngster posed in a red coat with matching shoes, and a pink cashmere scarf by fellow royal Marie-Chantal's kids' line.

princess charlotte nursery picture
Photo: © PA
17/24

Charlotte joined Willcocks Nursery School in London in January 2018. At the time, Kensington Palace wrote in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning.The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

prince george first day nursery
Photo: © Rex
18/24

In January 2016, the Duchess also documented Prince George's first day at nursery. The little boy looked ready to hit the books as he arrived at Westacre Montessori, located near his home in Norfolk.

princess charlotte second birthday
Photo: © PA
19/24

To mark Princess Charlotte's second birthday, Kensington Palace released this lovely picture, taken by Kate. "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," the palace announced last May. "TRH would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do."

prince george princess charlotte official portraits
Photo: © Rex
20/24

In 2015, Kate became the first member of the royal family to take the first official photographs of a royal baby, with the Duchess releasing her own images of newborn Charlotte being held by her big brother George at the family home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

"Kate is genuinely good at taking portraits," said The Sun's veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who has captured the lives of the royal family on camera for more than 40 years.

"She fills the frame and uses natural light. She has captured some amazing pictures of her children," he added.

prince george princess charlotte official portraits
Photo: © Rex
21/24

The siblings' sweet bond was apparent from the very first portraits.

princess charlotte six months old portrait
Photo: © Rex
22/24

To celebrate six months since Charlotte's arrival in November 2015, Kate released some gorgeous photos of her daughter at home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

princess charlotte first birthday portraits
Photo: © Rex
23/24

The doting mum again treated fans to a set of portraits in May 2016, to celebrate Princess Charlotte's first birthday.

princess charlotte first birthday portraits
Photo: © Rex
24/24

With perfect lighting and a soft background, these portraits of Charlotte could easily have been taken by a pro, proving Kate has mastered her photography skills.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...