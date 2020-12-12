﻿
13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

13 times the Queen has been greeted with a kiss from her royal family

1/13
queen-at-chelsea-flower-show
1/13

When out and about, members of the royal family tend to keep their public displays of affection to a limit. Apart from Prince Harry and Meghan – who are the most tactile couple of the family – the Queen, her children and grandchildren only make the most subtle of gestures. The reasoning is that when royals are carrying out engagements, they are strictly in work mode, representing Her Majesty and the British monarchy, so it would be unprofessional and impractical to always hold hands or embrace.

But behind closed doors, the royals are just like any other family and during more light-hearted engagements, they greet each other with kisses; Prince Charles has been known to plant a kiss on his mother's hand on more than one occasion. Let's take a look at some of the Queen's sweetest PDA moments...

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge

In May, Kate welcomed her grandmother-in-law to the Chelsea Flower Show, where she gave her a guided tour of the garden she had helped co-design, the Back to Nature display. Kate greeted the Queen, who is patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, with a kiss on both cheeks as well as a curtsy. Prince William also stooped down to give his grandmother a peck on each cheek.

queen-prince-william
Photo: © Getty Images
2/13

The Queen and Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge was spotted kissing his grandmother, the Queen goodbye after she opened the new East Anglian Air Ambulance base at Cambridge Airport in July 2016. 

queen-elizabeth-kisses-camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
3/13

The Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall

Daughter-in-law Camilla greets the monarch at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2015.

the-queen-kisses-prince-philip
Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

The Queen and Prince Philip

The Queen and her husband Prince Philip rarely engage in public displays of affection. So it was endearing to see the couple, who have been married for 71 years, kiss each other on the cheek in 1999 on the eve of the Millennium.

the-queen-kisses-prince-harry
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

The Queen and Prince Harry

Prince Harry said a cheery hello to his grandmother after Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2008. Almost ten years later to the day, Harry married his wife Meghan in the same venue.

the-queen-kisses-prince-william
Photo: © Getty Images
6/13

The Queen and Prince William

Her Majesty received a kiss from her grandson Prince William in July 2004, after William competed in a polo match. Prince Charles also took part and was similarly pictured greeting his mother.

queen-elizabeth-kiss--Lady-Margarita-Armstrong-Jones
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

The Queen and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

The Queen is greeted by Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones – the only granddaughter of Princess Margaret and the daughter of David Armstrong-Jones.

prince-charlres-kisses-the-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

The Queen and Prince Charles 

We love this throwback photo of Prince Charles kissing his mother's hand at the polo in 1985. The Queen had just presented her son with a prize.

queen-elizabeth-kisses-zara-phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

The Queen and Zara Tindall 

Zara Tindall is known to have a very close bond with her grandmother. The pair share the same passion for horses, with equestrian Zara winning a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

the-queen-kisses-prince-edward
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

The Queen and Prince Edward

During a visit to Australia in March 2006, the Queen officially opened the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. She was joined by her husband Prince Philip and her youngest son Prince Edward, who greeted her with a kiss outside St Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney.

kate-middleton-kisses-the-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge

Fans are hardly ever treated to photos of Kate informally greeting the Queen, but on Christmas Day in 2013, the Duchess was snapped bending down to kiss her grandmother-in-law.

the-queen-kisses-princess-anne
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

The Queen and Princess Anne

This throwback photo was taken in 1970, showing the Queen meeting up with her only daughter Princess Anne.

queen-delighted-prince-charles-kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

The Queen and Prince Charles

Prince Charles publicly greeted his mum in June 2012 after the spectacular Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, where Tom Jones, Paul McCartney and other singers took to the stage.

