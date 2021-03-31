Prince Philip, 99, underwent successful heart surgery at St Bartholomew's hospital in London earlier this month.
A few days after the heart procedure, he was transferred back to King Edward's to recuperate and to continue his treatment.
The Duke, who turns 100 in June, was reunited with the Queen at Windsor Castle on 16 March and thanked medical staff for their care.
The couple have spent much of the past year at Windsor Castle with a small team of staff, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
